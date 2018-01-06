Ashley Wagner Rips Judges After Finish at Figure Skating US Championships

Ashley Wagner Rips Judges After Finish at Figure Skating US ChampionshipsJanuary 6, 2018
Figure skating star Ashley Wagner tore into judges at the United States Championships on Friday following her fourth-place finish.
Wagner, whose position on the Winter Olympics team is now in major doubt, finished off the podium by 2.4 points. Bradie Tennell produced an excellent routine to win ahead of Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen.
Wagner was expected to feature in the top three. When asked about the result, she insisted she deserved better, per NBCLA's Kenny Holmes:
“I’m furious.” -@AshWagner2010 venting after her 4th place finish in San Jose @NBCLA #USChamps18 https://t.co/KGU252INdz2018-1-6 04:10:46
"I'm furious. I am absolutely furious," the 2016 world silver medalist said. "For me to put out two programs that I did at this competition as solid as I skated and to get those scores, I am furious. I want to be on that Olympic team, and I'm really mad that I'm in this position again."
Wagner posted the following message to her followers on social media:
No matter what happens. Thank you to every single person in that rink for giving me a special moment I will never forget. Thank you.2018-1-6 04:37:34
According to Christine Brennan of USA Today, while Jason Brown was not marked down for under-rotation in one of his jumps in the short program, Wagner was.
Wagner went on to say that she feels as though she deserves to go to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea:
Reporter: Do you deserve to be on the Olympic Team? Wagner: Yes. More from @AshWagner2010 #USChamps18 4th place finish @NBCLA https://t.co/Ib2MOLWU9d2018-1-6 04:36:35
Wagner also finished fourth at the same competition four years ago, and the selectors opted to take her to Sochi at the expense of Nagasu.
Journalist Nick McCarvel showed how, despite the controversy, there is evidently respect between the competitors:
THIS moment just happened backstage. These girls have been through a lot side by side, but don't think the respect between Mirai Nagasu and Ashley Wagner isn't SKY HIGH #USChamps18 https://t.co/tIYZDxMO1I2018-1-6 03:53:27
According to Jason Owens of Yahoo, Chen, not Nagasu, would be most likely to miss out should the selectors decide to go with Wagner again.
The Winter Olympics will get underway in Pyeongchang on February 9.