Isaiah Thomas Says He's '80 Percent' After Returning to Cavs from Hip Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas is shown in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas told reporters Friday he's feeling "80 percent" after making his regular-season debut Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers

"Like, I'm not in any type of shape," Thomas said, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "And then on top of where I want to be physically, I'm not as powerful as I want to be and explosive. But that's going to come with a lot of [practice] reps and game repetitions. So, I'm getting close, but it will probably take a while until I feel like I did last season."

  1. I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season

  2. The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More

  3. Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie

  4. We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology

  5. B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004

  6. Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds

  7. Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan

  8. On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club

  9. NBA Handshake Fails

  10. Is It Officially Panic Time in OKC?

  11. Simmons Finally Faces 'Big Brother' LeBron

  12. Leave Lonzo Alone, He's Only 20

  13. The Boston Celtics Are on Top of the NBA

  14. Gregg Popovich Has the San Antonio Spurs Rolling at Home

  15. It's Early, but Stevens Is the Coach of the Year

  16. Shaq and Chuck Used to Get into It on the Court

  17. LeBron Isn't Worried, but Maybe He Should Be

  18. NBA Superstars Are Cruising by Scoring Milestones

Right Arrow Icon

Thomas missed the first 36 games of the season with a hip injury, but he looked spry in his return and scored 17 points in 19 minutes off the bench as the Cavaliers romped past the Blazers 127-110. 

With his feet back under him, Thomas will return to the starting lineup Saturday when the Cavaliers square off against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. 

He will, however, still be on a minutes restriction even if his playing time balloons a bit from Tuesday's tilt against Portland. 

"I'm trying to get them to let me play a little more," Thomas said, per McMenamin. "Especially [because] I played all right the first game that I played, so I'mtrust meI'm on them about playing a little more because for the most part I feel fine. I'm a little sore, and I expected to be sore and a little stiff, but for the most part, my body feels good."

Related

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dr. J Taken to Hospital for Evaluation Due to Illness

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mejri: Bell 'Called Me N-Word and I Was Not Happy About It'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Should the Clippers Trade DeAndre Jordan?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rose Opens Door for Return During Cavs' Trip

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report