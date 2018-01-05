Isaiah Thomas Says He's '80 Percent' After Returning to Cavs from Hip Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas told reporters Friday he's feeling "80 percent" after making his regular-season debut Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Like, I'm not in any type of shape," Thomas said, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "And then on top of where I want to be physically, I'm not as powerful as I want to be and explosive. But that's going to come with a lot of [practice] reps and game repetitions. So, I'm getting close, but it will probably take a while until I feel like I did last season."

Thomas missed the first 36 games of the season with a hip injury, but he looked spry in his return and scored 17 points in 19 minutes off the bench as the Cavaliers romped past the Blazers 127-110.

With his feet back under him, Thomas will return to the starting lineup Saturday when the Cavaliers square off against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.

He will, however, still be on a minutes restriction even if his playing time balloons a bit from Tuesday's tilt against Portland.



"I'm trying to get them to let me play a little more," Thomas said, per McMenamin. "Especially [because] I played all right the first game that I played, so I'm—trust me—I'm on them about playing a little more because for the most part I feel fine. I'm a little sore, and I expected to be sore and a little stiff, but for the most part, my body feels good."