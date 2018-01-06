NFL Rumors: Latest Pre-Playoff Buzz Surrounding 2018 Coaching Vacancies

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Few decisions have been made during the first week of head-coaching interviews across the NFL.

The only sure thing that looks set to be announced is the marriage between the Oakland Raiders and Jon Gruden that should be official early next week after the ESPN analyst is done with his commentary duties.

Elsewhere in the five other coaching searches, assistants from the teams with first-round byes in the playoffs are getting their interviews in during the allotted window.

Below is a look at the latest developments in each coaching search, including a peculiar report that popped up on the radar on Friday night.

Gruden Set to Become Raiders Coach Next Week

The least surprising component of the coaching carousel was revealed on Friday, as the Oakland Raiders set a press conference for Tuesday announcing the return of ESPN analyst Jon Gruden, per Steve Cockran of Raiders Snake Pit.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out the details of Gruden's contract, which will be for $100 million over the span of 10 years.

Gruden, who has not coached since 2008 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the owner of a 100-85 career coaching record with the Raiders and Bucs.

There will be plenty of skeptics looking at Gruden's re-introduction to NFL coaching after a decade, but the Raiders are hoping they can recapture some of the magic the 54-year-old created from 1998-2001 in Oakland, when he won two AFC West titles before moving to Tampa Bay and winning Super Bowl XXXVII.

McDaniels and Patricia Making the Rounds

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia have been busy on the interview circuit this week.

The New York Giants made the trek up to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to interview both McDaniels and Patricia on Friday, per Michael Eisen of Giants.com.

After his discussion with the Giants on Friday morning, Patricia interviewed with the Detroit Lions on Friday night, according to the team's official website.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

McDaniels also had a busy day as he met with the Chicago Bears, who confirmed the interview on their official Twitter account.

Given their popularity over the last week, it would be hard to see both of them back in New England for the 2018 season. There's a good chance the Patriots will be on the lookout for two new coordinators if McDaniels and Patricia impress enough.

Could Belichick Make a Shock Move to the Giants?

The most shocking coaching rumor of the week came on Friday night, when Gary Myers of the New York Daily News reported that a source told him Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might have a desire to coach the Giants.

The report comes on the heels of Seth Wickersham's ESPN story that came out on Friday dissecting the rift between Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady and Belichick.

While it is an unlikely proposition, Belichick departing the Patriots for the Giants would make some sense since the 65-year-old spent time with the Giants as an assistant under Bill Parcells.

It's obviously a long shot if Belichick leaves right now, but if the details of Wickersham's report are true, the five-time Super Bowl champion might opt for a change of scenery.

Shurmur Talks to Bears, Giants Up Next

The Chicago Bears interviewed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur on Friday, and he will soon have discussions with the Giants.

Shurmur, who was previously the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2011 to 2012, has garnered praise for his success with quarterback Case Keenum in the Vikings offense.

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Bears confirmed their interview with Shurmur on Twitter on Friday morning, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Shurmur is next on the list of candidates for the Giants.

Since going 10-23 with the Browns, Shurmur has found success with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Vikings. He was the tight ends coach in Minnesota a year ago before being promoted to offensive coordinator.

Cardinals Interested in Eagles Assistants

The Arizona Cardinals' quest to replace Bruce Arians led them to Philadelphia on Friday.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Arizona planned on interviewing Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in the afternoon and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo in the evening.

Schwartz has previous head-coaching experience with the Detroit Lions, where he had one winning season in five years.

DeFilippo, who is earning attention because of his work with quarterback Carson Wentz, is 39 and was the Browns offensive coordinator in 2015 before joining the Eagles in his current role.

Colts Planning to Talk to Vrabel

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel has been a hot name on the coaching market, and he'll make his latest stop on the interview circuit on Saturday with the Indianapolis Colts, according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.

Vrabel also interviewed with the Lions for their vacancy on Wednesday. The 42-year-old is one of the youngest candidates out on the market, and he has coaching experience at Ohio State and with the Texans in the NFL.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Colts brought in Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard on Friday, as was previously reported by Rapoport.

At 38, Richard is the youngest of the potential candidates mentioned with all of the open jobs so far. He's been in charge of the Seahawks defense since 2015 and has worked in the NFL since 2010.

