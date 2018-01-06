Army All-American Bowl 2018: Top Recruits Announcing Commitments at Game

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Some of the best moments of the Army All-American Bowl come from the in-game commitments.

The game itself, which will be played on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, may not provide a ton of fireworks since it's an exhibition, but the college selections of certain prospects will spark plenty of debate.

Among the players announcing their commitments on Saturday are one of the nation's top receivers and a defensive back with a plethora of big-name schools awaiting his decision.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has put himself in the spotlight all week at Army All-American Bowl practice, and the lights will shine brighter on him when he announces his commitment on Saturday afternoon.

St. Brown has a connection at each of the three schools that made the final cut before Saturday's decision.

His older brother Equanimeous played at Notre Dame and just declared for the NFL draft, his other brother Osiris is on the Stanford roster and his high school teammate quarterback J.T. Daniels recently reclassified to the class of 2018 and will attend USC.

St. Brown told Eric Zarate of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he's told his parents about the decision, but he will wait to inform coaches until the waning moments of the recruitment process.

"I’ve kind of had it in my mind for the last week or so," St. Brown said. "I told my parents what I liked. I haven’t told the coaches yet. I might not tell them, maybe the day before.

The coveted prospect from California also told Tyler James of the South Bend Tribune that he can't do any wrong with either of his final options.