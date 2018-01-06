Army All-American Bowl 2018: Top Recruits Announcing Commitments at Game

Army All-American Bowl 2018: Top Recruits Announcing Commitments at GameJanuary 6, 2018
Some of the best moments of the Army All-American Bowl come from the in-game commitments.
The game itself, which will be played on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, may not provide a ton of fireworks since it's an exhibition, but the college selections of certain prospects will spark plenty of debate.
Among the players announcing their commitments on Saturday are one of the nation's top receivers and a defensive back with a plethora of big-name schools awaiting his decision.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)
Amon-Ra St. Brown has put himself in the spotlight all week at Army All-American Bowl practice, and the lights will shine brighter on him when he announces his commitment on Saturday afternoon.
St. Brown has a connection at each of the three schools that made the final cut before Saturday's decision.
His older brother Equanimeous played at Notre Dame and just declared for the NFL draft, his other brother Osiris is on the Stanford roster and his high school teammate quarterback J.T. Daniels recently reclassified to the class of 2018 and will attend USC.
St. Brown told Eric Zarate of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he's told his parents about the decision, but he will wait to inform coaches until the waning moments of the recruitment process.
"I’ve kind of had it in my mind for the last week or so," St. Brown said. "I told my parents what I liked. I haven’t told the coaches yet. I might not tell them, maybe the day before.
The coveted prospect from California also told Tyler James of the South Bend Tribune that he can't do any wrong with either of his final options.
"I can't go wrong with either choice," St. Brown said. "They're all great institutions academically and football-wise. It comes down to my gut. Whatever my gut tells me."
Chris Murray, OL, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)
Just like his Mater Dei teammate St. Brown, Chris Murray has Notre Dame and Stanford in his final three, but the other program still in the hunt for the offensive lineman is UCLA.
Murray could follow in St. Brown's footsteps and join whichever program the wideout chooses in order to have some familiarity from the start, but his decision could go either way.
Notre Dame and Stanford have a strong pedigree of developing offensive lineman and turning them into NFL stars. UCLA experienced a coaching change after the regular season, as Chip Kelly took over for Jim Mora. Kelly's system will be different from the one Murray would run in at Notre Dame or Stanford, but the intrigue of playing for one of the game's most electric figures could sway him to the Bruins.
J.J. Peterson, LB, Colquitt County (Moultrie, Georgia)
New Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt looks ready to steal one of his former team's recruits on Saturday.
The former Alabama defensive coordinator has formed a good relationship with linebacker J.J. Peterson, and that bond could be the deciding factor in the Georgia native picking the Volunteers over the Crimson Tide.
Pruitt's connection with Peterson runs deep, as the new man in charge in Knoxville, Tennessee, was previously a defensive coordinator under Rush Propst at Hoover (Alabama) High, the program notorious with the MTV show Two-A-Days. Propst is Peterson's head coach at Colquitt County.
Peterson hinted at his decision during the week, per SEC Country's Benjamin Wolk.
"My first official I’m going to the Vols on Jan. 12," Peterson said. "If I find a hat, it’s over."
Given his close relationship with Pruitt, it would be hard to see Peterson not picking Tennessee.
Rondale Moore, WR, Trinity (Louisville, Kentucky)
Rondale Moore recently re-opened his recruiting process after decommitting from Texas.
The wide receiver from Kentucky appears to be leaning toward Purdue, an improving Big Ten program under head coach Jeff Brohm, who is an alum of Trinity High School, where Moore finished his high school career.
Moore sounds confident in his ability and wants to get on a collegiate field as soon as possible. That will factor into his decision as he told Jim Halley of USA Today.
"I want to get on the field as early as possible," Moore said. "That's a big edge for any school that I choose because I feel I am mentally ready to play the game."
Brendan Radley-Hiles, DB, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
There will be plenty of hats on the table when Brendan Radley-Hiles chooses his destination on Saturday.
The decommit from Nebraska has UCLA, Clemson, Florida State, Oklahoma, Alabama and the Huskers in contention for his signature.
Prior to his trip to the Army All-American Bowl, the IMG Academy product made visits to Oklahoma and UCLA, and he's had the opportunity to meet new Bruins head coach Chip Kelly.
In a first-person account on Diehards.com, Radley-Hiles mentioned that his decision is pretty much made up.
"I’ve been asked plenty if I’ve made a decision, and I’ve pretty much made up my mind," Radley-Hiles said. "At the same time, though, I have some visions of going somewhere else. It came to me a while ago where I want to go, and now it’s here. I’m just trying to enjoy it."
Radley-Hiles has made official visits to each of his final six schools except for Alabama, and there's plenty of mystery surrounding his actual pick.
