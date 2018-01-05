Prienu Vytautas to Play Exhibitions Called 'Big Baller Brand Challenge Games'

Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press

Big Baller Brand has officially gone global.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, Prienu Vytautas, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball's Lithuanian team, has planned a five-game exhibition slate that will be branded as the Big Baller Brand Challenge Games.

All of the contests will be streamed on Facebook Live, per Rovell.

Lithuanian basketball scribe Simonas Baranauskas noted Prienu Vytautas withdrew from the Baltic Basketball League midseason to facilitate the creation of the branded tournament.

The five-game schedule is as follows, according to an official press release from the team:

Jan. 9: Vytautas vs. BC Zalgiris-2



vs. BC Zalgiris-2 Jan. 15: Vytautas vs. BC Lietuvos Rytas-2

vs. Jan. 17: Vytautas vs. BC Vytis

Jan. 23: Vytautas vs. BC Dzūkija

Jan. 28: Vytautas vs. BC Jonava

LaMelo and LiAngelo arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday, and they were formally introduced by Prienu Vytautas on Friday after signing one-year contracts with the club.

The two later participated in their first practice abroad, as Goodman documented:

"The plan is for them to be here until the end of May or June," LaVar Ball told Goodman. "Hopefully they make the playoffs."