Prienu Vytautas to Play Exhibitions Called 'Big Baller Brand Challenge Games'January 5, 2018
Big Baller Brand has officially gone global.
According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, Prienu Vytautas, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball's Lithuanian team, has planned a five-game exhibition slate that will be branded as the Big Baller Brand Challenge Games.
All of the contests will be streamed on Facebook Live, per Rovell.
Lithuanian basketball scribe Simonas Baranauskas noted Prienu Vytautas withdrew from the Baltic Basketball League midseason to facilitate the creation of the branded tournament.
The five-game schedule is as follows, according to an official press release from the team:
- Jan. 9: Vytautas vs. BC Zalgiris-2
- Jan. 15: Vytautas vs. BC Lietuvos Rytas-2
- Jan. 17: Vytautas vs. BC Vytis
- Jan. 23: Vytautas vs. BC Dzūkija
- Jan. 28: Vytautas vs. BC Jonava
LaMelo and LiAngelo arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday, and they were formally introduced by Prienu Vytautas on Friday after signing one-year contracts with the club.
The two later participated in their first practice abroad, as Goodman documented:
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanESPN
LiAngelo Ball with a layup here early in his first practice with his new team in Lithuania. LaMelo has struggled early with his shot. https://t.co/Db5MGCFDpM2018-1-5 11:34:39
"The plan is for them to be here until the end of May or June," LaVar Ball told Goodman. "Hopefully they make the playoffs."