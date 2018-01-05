Salah Mejri Says Jordan Bell Called Him 'N----r' During Confrontation

David Goldman/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri told Def Pen Hoops' JD Shaw he was upset with Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell for calling him a "n----r" during an altercation in his team's 125-122 loss at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

"He called me the N-word and I was not happy about it," Mejri said. "I told the referee, 'Hey, he can't call me that.' I don't want to be called that word. I don’t think it's a big deal, but for real, I don’t know the kid, I don't know his name, I don’t know his number. The only thing I remember is the dunk he made against us [in October], but he can do whatever he wants. Backboard, behind-the-back, throw it to the fans, he can do whatever he wants. We're playing basketball."

Bell, who threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard during an Oct. 23 win over the Mavericks, cited the early-season showboating as the reason for Wednesday's on-court tiff.

"I don't know his name," Bell said, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "The big dude, No. 50. I think that [dunk] had something to do with it because I didn't even touch him at all. I hit the ball. He was being extra, trying to be a fake tough guy and s--t. I think that had something to do with it."

The Warriors will aim for a season series sweep of the Mavericks when they meet for a fourth and final time Feb. 8 at Oracle Arena.