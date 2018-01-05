Salah Mejri Says Jordan Bell Called Him 'N----r' During Confrontation

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2018

Dallas Mavericks' Salah Mejri, of Tunisia, reacts after being called for technical foul in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri told Def Pen Hoops' JD Shaw he was upset with Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell for calling him a "n----r" during an altercation in his team's 125-122 loss at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night. 

"He called me the N-word and I was not happy about it," Mejri said. "I told the referee, 'Hey, he can't call me that.' I don't want to be called that word. I don’t think it's a big deal, but for real, I don’t know the kid, I don't know his name, I don’t know his number. The only thing I remember is the dunk he made against us [in October], but he can do whatever he wants. Backboard, behind-the-back, throw it to the fans, he can do whatever he wants. We're playing basketball."

Bell, who threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard during an Oct. 23 win over the Mavericks, cited the early-season showboating as the reason for Wednesday's on-court tiff.

"I don't know his name," Bell said, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "The big dude, No. 50. I think that [dunk] had something to do with it because I didn't even touch him at all. I hit the ball. He was being extra, trying to be a fake tough guy and s--t. I think that had something to do with it."

The Warriors will aim for a season series sweep of the Mavericks when they meet for a fourth and final time Feb. 8 at Oracle Arena. 

