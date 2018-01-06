Falcons vs. Rams: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for 2018 NFC Wild Card

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons will face the upstart Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card matchup Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Atlanta got hot in the second half of the regular season, winning six out of eight games to hold off the Seattle Seahawks and obtain the NFC's final playoff spot.

After finishing 4-12 in 2016, Los Angeles thrived in 2017 under new head coach Sean McVay. The Rams improved to 11-5 and won the NFC West by two games.

Per OddsShark, the third-seeded Rams are 5.5-point favorites over the sixth-seeded Falcons in a game with a 48-point over/under total.

Here's a look at three predictions for this contest.

Rams-Falcons Is Easily the Game of the Week

This isn't exactly a hot take considering two of the best and most entertaining stars in football (Rams running back Todd Gurley and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones) will be sharing the same field Saturday.

However, the other contests may not be as competitive as this one. The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a Tennessee Titans team that stumbled into the postseason after losing three of four to close the year.

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Buffalo Bills, whose star player (running back LeSean McCoy) is recovering from a sprained ankle. If McCoy is limited, the Jags could blow Buffalo out.

And the New Orleans Saints will be at home against the Carolina Panthers, whom they have beaten twice this year by a combined 31 points.

It's hard to see either team pulling away in the Rams-Falcons game, though. Los Angeles has a fantastic offense (a league-leading 29.9 points per game), but the Falcons defense has stiffened in recently, capped by holding the Carolina Panthers to just 10 points in Week 17.

Atlanta has the aforementioned Jones, but L.A. has tackle Aaron Donald, who is one of the best (if not the best) defensive players in the game.

This has the makings of a classic contest.

Todd Gurley Continues Scorching-Hot Pace

Can you guess how many times Rams running back Todd Gurley has failed to score a touchdown or eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage in a game this season?

Remarkably, the answer is just once, and that number would be zero if not for a remarkable play by Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas to force Gurley to fumble right before the goal line in October.

As Justin Hartling of OddsShark noted, Gurley is one of the NFL's top two MVP candidates (the other being New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady), and for good reason. He amassed a league-leading 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns. If he can build off that pace next season, he will approach Marshall Faulk territory.

Essentially, it's impossible to bet against Gurley having anything less than a solid game against Atlanta. One hundred yards from scrimmage almost seems like his floor in this spot.

Rams 27, Falcons 24

Expect back-and-forth action all night. We could see Gurley and Jones one-up each other with spectacular plays. We could see Rams wideout Sammy Watkins continue his torrid scoring streak (six touchdowns since November 5) and find pay dirt yet again. And we could also see the Falcons' two-man rushing attack of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman dominate.

There are numerous ways for this one to play out, but the pick here is the Rams, who simply have too many offensive weapons at their disposal.

It's been near impossible for teams to cover Gurley, Watkins, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods in the same game. The Rams have lost just three games with the four of them on the field (Woods was out with a shoulder injury in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the team rested starters in a Week 17 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers).

Every one of the quartet will suit up Saturday, so the slight edge goes to the Rams.