U.S. Olympic Figure Skating 2018: Breaking Down Team USA's Women's TeamJanuary 6, 2018
U.S. Olympic Figure Skating 2018: Breaking Down Team USA's Women's Team
The ultimate dream is a step closer to realization for three American female athletes.
On Saturday morning, U.S. Figure Skating announced the three women who will represent the United States in the women's singles events in the PyeongChang Olympics.
Many expected Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen to be awarded the three berths—as they indeed were—given that the women finished in the top three at the U.S. figure skating championships.
Winning the title with 219.51 points, Tennell was virtually a lock to make the Olympic team, followed by Nagasu (213.84 points) and Chen (198.59 points).
But the announcement of the Olympic team still carried an air of mystery, as the selection committee was not bound by the order of results at the championships.
It could have also elected to award a berth to Ashley Wagner, who finished fourth at the championships with 196.19 points. She will be the first alternate, along with Mariah Bell and Angela Wang.
Let's take a closer look at the three talented women who will be representing the United Stats on sports' biggest stage, as well as examine some of the storylines to watch heading into the Olympic Games on February 9.
Bradie Tennell
U.S. Championship result: 1st
Career highlight: Winning gold at the 2018 U.S. championships is without question the highlight of 19-year-old Bradie Tennell's career to date. But surely, her 2015 U.S. junior title at age 15 does not sit far behind in her mind as her first significant career accomplishment.
More background: Hailing from Carpentersville, Illinois, Tennell overcame significant obstacles to win her first national title and earn a place on Team USA. After making a statement early in her career with her 2015 U.S. junior title, Tennell dealt with stress fractures in her lower back in 2015 and 2016, causing her to miss six months of training. In the 2016 and 2017 nationals, she finished sixth and ninth, respectively. But when she competed in Skate America in November 2017, she became the first U.S. woman in 10 years to medal at her first grand prix. Tennell earned her title in 2018 thanks to an almost perfect free skate on Friday, not missing a single trick.
Mirai Nagasu
U.S. Championship result: 2nd
Career highlight: Mirai Nagasu is no stranger to the world's biggest stage in figure skating. She competed in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver at just 16 years old. Putting together an impressive long program but an average short program in those Games, Nagasu finished just short of medaling, in fourth place—still impressive, given her age.
More background: Now 24 years old, Nagasu is the only woman representing Team USA in PyeongChang who has previously competed in the Olympics. But she could have headed into these games with two Olympic appearances under her belt. Nagasu was controversially left off the team for the 2014 Olympics even though she placed third in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and did not make any major errors. Nagasu's career started triumphantly after she won the national title at age 14. She was also the first female figure skater in 70 years to win the junior and senior titles in consecutive years.
Karen Chen
U.S. Championship result: 3rd
Career highlight: In 2017, Karen Chen won gold in the U.S. championship and was fourth at the 2017 world championships, placing the highest of any American woman. Of course, earning her first Olympic berth in 2018 likely supplants that achievement.
More background: The Fremont, California, native burst onto the scene at the age of 15, earning bronze at her senior nationals debut. But the road to her first Olympic appearance has been marred by obstacles. The 18-year-old struggled with extreme back pain on her way to finishing fourth in the 2017 World Championships in Helsinki. Chen suffers from spondylolisthesis, a condition that causes the lower vertebrae in her spine to painfully slip forward and back. A 2015 ankle injury kept Chen off the ice for three months, though she won bronze in the U.S. championships. She began her Olympic bid with a title in the 2017 U.S. championships.
Storylines to Watch
This time around, Ashley Wagner snubbed over Mirai Nagasu
Prior to the Sochi Olympics in 2014, Ashley Wagner controversially earned a berth over Mirai Nagasu even though Wagner finished fourth in the U.S. championships. To boot, Nagasu was the only woman in contention with Olympic experience, and Wagner fell during the free skate...twice.
But in 2018, the selection committee is playing it safe, awarding the three Olympics berths to the top three finishers in the U.S. figure skating championships. This time Wagner, finishing fourth, was on the outside looking in, and she didn't hide how she felt about it.
“I’m furious. I am absolutely furious,” Wagner said minutes after nationals, per Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports.
Can Karen Chen stay healthy?
18-year-old Karen Chen's figure skating career has been marked by injury after injury, and it's particularly impressive that she has been able to overcome it all to earn a spot in the PyeongChang Olympics. Now, the question is whether she can remain healthy enough to take full advantage of her opportunity.
A broken ankle at age nine. Another ankle injury in 2015. A tibial growth plate fracture. Knee, hip and back pain when her boots dig into her ankle. A thigh injury resulting from a collision with another skater in 2017. Chen has dealt with an incredible amount of adversity for such a young skater. But if her triumphant third-place finish at the U.S. championships is any indication, she's overcoming both the physical and mental anguish to prepare for her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Can the Get Up campaign broaden the figure skating audience?
In October 2016, U.S. Figure Skating introduced the Get Up campaign, the aim of which is to promote the sport to a wider audience both domestically as well as around the world. According to TeamUSA.org, "The 18-month campaign will run through the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, offering fans new ways to engage with the sport across multiple platforms." Fans can use the #WeGetUp hashtag on social media to discover new content and interact with the athletes in ways not possible four or eight years ago. United States interest in figure skating is on the rise; among other things, audiences have flocked to see Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya in theaters prior to the 2018 games, and Twitter provides even casual fans the opportunity to consume more information than ever about the athletes.
How They Compare to US Teams of Old
Unlike the controversial 2014 selection of the USA women's figure skating team, in PyeongChang in 2018 the three women representing the country will be the top three finishers at nationals.
Ashley Wagner leapfrogged Mirai Nagasu in 2014 even though she only finished fourth at the U.S. championships, but this year, Nagasu finds herself back in the Games for the first time since 2010, her debut.
That means there is no overlap between the 2018 Team USA and the one that competed four years ago in Sochi, which was composed of Wagner, Gracie Gold and Polina Edmunds.
Wagner is arguably the face of U.S. women's figure skating both in America and internationally, and now the Olympic promotion machine has a, for the most part, young and green group to introduce to the world heading into February.
Tennell, 19, and Chen, 18, both make their Olympic debuts. But Winter Olympics enthusiasts will remember 24-year-old Nagasu from her 2010 bid.
What’s Team USA’s Outlook in PyeongChang?
The eyes of the country will be upon Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen as they attempt to earn a spot on the podium on behalf of Team USA ladies figure skating for the first time since 2006.
The U.S. team has a strong chance at doing that by the numbers alone. Each country competing in Olympic figure skating can earn a possible three qualification spots in each discipline (ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dance).
Thanks to strong performances at the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships, the U.S. earned all three spots in the ladies discipline (as well as three in men and ice dance and one in pairs).
But Canada also did especially well at the world championships, earning more Olympic spots than any other country. The U.S. will face strong international competition as it attempts to bring home its first ladies medal in 12 years.
Heading into this year's Games, Ashley Wagner and Gracie Gold, both of whom competed in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, seemed like the most promising skaters to win a medal for the U.S. Both women impressed in the 2016 ISU World Figure Skating Championships.
But neither will represent Team USA in PyeongChang, and now it will be up to Tennell, Nagasu and Chen—three immensely lovable athletes, but all with their own obstacles to overcome.