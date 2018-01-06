U.S. Olympic Figure Skating 2018: Breaking Down Team USA's Women's Team

4 of 6

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

This time around, Ashley Wagner snubbed over Mirai Nagasu

Prior to the Sochi Olympics in 2014, Ashley Wagner controversially earned a berth over Mirai Nagasu even though Wagner finished fourth in the U.S. championships. To boot, Nagasu was the only woman in contention with Olympic experience, and Wagner fell during the free skate...twice.

But in 2018, the selection committee is playing it safe, awarding the three Olympics berths to the top three finishers in the U.S. figure skating championships. This time Wagner, finishing fourth, was on the outside looking in, and she didn't hide how she felt about it.

“I’m furious. I am absolutely furious,” Wagner said minutes after nationals, per Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports.

Can Karen Chen stay healthy?

18-year-old Karen Chen's figure skating career has been marked by injury after injury, and it's particularly impressive that she has been able to overcome it all to earn a spot in the PyeongChang Olympics. Now, the question is whether she can remain healthy enough to take full advantage of her opportunity.

A broken ankle at age nine. Another ankle injury in 2015. A tibial growth plate fracture. Knee, hip and back pain when her boots dig into her ankle. A thigh injury resulting from a collision with another skater in 2017. Chen has dealt with an incredible amount of adversity for such a young skater. But if her triumphant third-place finish at the U.S. championships is any indication, she's overcoming both the physical and mental anguish to prepare for her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Can the Get Up campaign broaden the figure skating audience?

In October 2016, U.S. Figure Skating introduced the Get Up campaign, the aim of which is to promote the sport to a wider audience both domestically as well as around the world. According to TeamUSA.org, "The 18-month campaign will run through the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, offering fans new ways to engage with the sport across multiple platforms." Fans can use the #WeGetUp hashtag on social media to discover new content and interact with the athletes in ways not possible four or eight years ago. United States interest in figure skating is on the rise; among other things, audiences have flocked to see Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya in theaters prior to the 2018 games, and Twitter provides even casual fans the opportunity to consume more information than ever about the athletes.