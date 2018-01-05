Tom Brady Trainer Alex Guerrero Writes Statement After Report of Patriots Issues

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 27: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with trainer Alex Guerrero after defeating the New York Jets with a score of 22 to 17 at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Trainer Alex Guerrero has issued a statement about his friendship and partnership with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Guerrero's statement was posted on TB12Sports.com Friday:

Guerrero was a key figure in a report from ESPN The Magazine's Seth Wickersham released on Friday about an internal power struggle between Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft:

"The cracks first revealed themselves in early September. The season had just started, and Guerrero was once again becoming an issue in the Patriots' building, just weeks before the release of Brady's first real book, "The TB12 Method." It was more than a fitness and diet guide. For Brady, a self-described 'loner' who always seemed most comfortable surrounded by family or on a football field, the book represented a move to extend his brand beyond the game -- and beyond the Patriots."

Last month, Bob Hohler of the Boston Globe reported Belichick was a driving force behind rescinding certain team privileges that had been offered to Guerrero, including boarding the team's jet, sideline access to games and treating players other than Brady in his Gillette Stadium office. 

Hohler previously reported in 2015 that members of the Patriots training and medical staff expressed concerns to Belichick about Guerrero's training and rehab methods clashing with their own. 

The Patriots are preparing to host an AFC Divisional Round playoff game next week after finishing the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the conference with a 13-3 record. 

Related

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Belichick Has Interest in Giants HC Job Amid Patriots Unrest

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cousins Says He'd Like Multi-Year Contract with Redskins

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady, Gurley Headline 2017 AP All-Pro 1st Team

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders Give Gruden 10-Yr, $100M Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report