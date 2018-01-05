Tom Brady Trainer Alex Guerrero Writes Statement After Report of Patriots Issues

Elsa/Getty Images

Trainer Alex Guerrero has issued a statement about his friendship and partnership with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Guerrero's statement was posted on TB12Sports.com Friday:

Guerrero was a key figure in a report from ESPN The Magazine's Seth Wickersham released on Friday about an internal power struggle between Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft:

"The cracks first revealed themselves in early September. The season had just started, and Guerrero was once again becoming an issue in the Patriots' building, just weeks before the release of Brady's first real book, "The TB12 Method." It was more than a fitness and diet guide. For Brady, a self-described 'loner' who always seemed most comfortable surrounded by family or on a football field, the book represented a move to extend his brand beyond the game -- and beyond the Patriots."

Last month, Bob Hohler of the Boston Globe reported Belichick was a driving force behind rescinding certain team privileges that had been offered to Guerrero, including boarding the team's jet, sideline access to games and treating players other than Brady in his Gillette Stadium office.

Hohler previously reported in 2015 that members of the Patriots training and medical staff expressed concerns to Belichick about Guerrero's training and rehab methods clashing with their own.

The Patriots are preparing to host an AFC Divisional Round playoff game next week after finishing the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the conference with a 13-3 record.