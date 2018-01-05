FA Cup 2018: 3rd-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Friday's Fixtures

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester United both reached the fourth round of the 2018 FA Cup after beating Everton and Derby County on Friday. The Premier League giants fielded strong teams and made the most of home ties to make it through.

Here are the final scores from Friday's matches:

Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Manchester United 2-0 Derby County

Here's the updated third-round schedule for televised games:

Saturday, January 6

Fleetwood Town vs. Leicester City, 12:45 p.m. GMT/7:45 a.m. ET. BBC One/Fox Sports 1

, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. Fox Sports 1 Fulham vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. Fox Sports 2

vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. Fox Sports 2 Norwich City vs. Chelsea, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET. BT Sport 1

Sunday, January 7

Newport County vs. Leeds United, 12 p.m GMT/7 a.m. ET. BBC Wales

Shrewsbury Town vs. West Ham United, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Monday, January 8

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET. BBC One/Fox Sports 2

Full third-round schedule available, per the FA's official website.

Liverpool won thanks to £75 million signing Virgil van Dijk. The Netherlands international defender headed in an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain corner after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had failed to reach the ball.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It proved to be the winning goal, but Everton had the Reds on the ropes when Gylfi Sigurdsson had drawn them level in the second half. The Toffees had been trailing after James Milner converted from the penalty spot.

Liverpool's award of a spot-kick proved controversial as midfielder Adam Lallana went down under contact from Mason Holgate. Playmaker Lallana appeared to jump into the box as Holgate grabbed him.

Andrew Cryer, former sports editor of the Lancashire Telegraph, was among those unimpressed by both the decision and Lallana's actions.

United never hit top gear against the Rams, but ultimately did enough to go through. The Red Devils had to wait until the 84th minute to take the lead, but it was worth the wait when Jesse Lingard arrowed a shot into the top corner.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Substitute Romelu Lukaku added a second to make the scoreline appear more comfortable than the game itself. Lukaku had entered the fray at the expense of Henrikh Mkhitaryan after the playmaker had struggled during the opening half.

Afterwards, manager Jose Mourinho, who has publicly criticised Mkhitaryan in the past, had this to say about his decision to hook the Armenia international, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone: "Unfair. I had to sacrifice a player. I apologised to him in front of the players."

Mkhitaryan was far from his best, but any number of United players could have made way in his place, with striker Marcus Rashford particularly profligate in front of goal.

Even so, Mourinho's men made it through and have the star power to be in the final reckoning for this trophy. Similarly, Liverpool proved the strength in depth of their squad by winning a tough derby, despite leaving top scorer Mohamed Salah on the bench.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Attention will now turn to Premier League leaders Manchester City, who host Burnley on Saturday, the same day last season's beaten finalists Chelsea travel to Norwich City as the third round continues.