Haloti Ngata Reportedly to Sign Eagles Contract After 3 Seasons with Lions

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and free-agent defensive tackle Haloti Ngata reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday.

Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN first reported the news and noted Ngata intends to sign with Philly once free agency officially opens Wednesday.

The move will represent the end of Ngata's three-year run with the Detroit Lions—which started when the Baltimore Ravens traded him to the Motor City in advance of the 2015 season.

However, it's not surprising the Lions chose not to aggressively pursue a reunion with Ngata.

The 34-year-old hasn't been quite the same player since arriving in Detroit, and he spent all but five games on injured reserve last season because of a bicep injury.

The year prior, Ngata played just 51.31 percent of the Lions' total defensive snaps—down from a mark of 57 percent in 2015, per Pro Football Reference.

During his time in Detroit, Ngata managed six sacks and 53 total tackles.

Needless to say, that production was a far cry from what the Ravens were used to when Ngata racked up five Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections during his nine-season stay in Baltimore.

That said, Ngata can still be a solid early-down gap-clogger who specializes in stuffing the run.

And if that's how the Eagles choose to deploy him, they could do worse—especially considering the limited short-term investment for the reigning Super Bowl champions.