Derrick Rose Says He Could Return During Cavaliers' Current Road Trip

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose drives downcourt in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers could get a boost from Derrick Rose during the team's current road trip. 

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Rose said Friday "there's a chance" he could be back in the lineup before Cleveland ends a five-game road trip against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 12. 

Rose has only played in seven games for the Cavs this season, with his last appearance coming on Nov. 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks

The 2010-11 NBA MVP suffered a sprained ankle against the Bucks on Oct. 20 and missed the next four games before playing in five games. He was shut down on Nov. 17 as he underwent extensive treatment for the injury. 

McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Nov. 25 that Rose left the Cavs to contemplate his future in the NBA because he was "tired of being hurt, and it's taking a toll on him mentally."

Rose returned to the team on Dec. 4 and continued to receive treatment on his ankle. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with Cleveland during the offseason. He ranks fourth on the team with 14.3 points per game. 

