WWE Royal Rumble's Strange, Forgotten and Obscure Entrants

Credit: WWE.com

When the next WWE Royal Rumble video package rolls, you likely won't see Max Moon's brief appearance in the event's namesake match feature.

Stars like Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Triple H will always be associated with the annual Battle Royal. The goofy, space-themed Moon, not so much. He is among the wrestlers one can easily forget were in contention for a Rumble win.

Foreign guests, guys who only had the proverbial cup of coffee with WWE and comic-relief acts have all entered the same battlefield as the Royal Rumble's icons. Read on for a chronological look at some of those names, the marquee pay-per-view's background players.