Steelers Rumored to Sign Ex-Packers Safety Morgan Burnett to Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Veteran safety Morgan Burnett is reportedly set to sign a free-agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.

NFL Network's James Jones reported Tuesday that Burnett would fly to Pittsburgh to sign a contract, and colleague Ian Rapoport later confirmed.

A third-round draft pick in 2010, Burnett spent the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. The 29-year-old appeared in 12 games during the 2017 season, accounting for 68 total tackles and one forced fumble.

After the 2016 season, Matt Claassen of Pro Football Focus had Burnett rated as Green Bay's best defensive back with an 85.3 overall grade and best coverage defender with an 80 grade.

Burnett is at his best when he can drop back into coverage and read the opposing quarterback. During that 2016 season, he recorded nine passes defensed and two interceptions.

Staying on the field has been a problem for Burnett since 2015. He's missed a total of 10 games during that span and hasn't appeared in all 16 games since 2012. A lack of durability hurt him heading into contract negotiations, though it certainly helps the Steelers, as they may have found a bargain.

Age is still on Burnett's side as he looks to rebuild his value following a disappointing 2017 season. He has played at a high level before and has the potential to get back to it with a change of scenery.

With Pittsburgh already having released veteran safety Mike Mitchell this offseason, Burnett fills a massive need as a starting safety across from Sean Davis.