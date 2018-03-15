Johnathan Joseph Reportedly Re-Signs with Texans on 2-Year Contract

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph reportedly signed a two-year contract to remain with the Houston Texans Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news.

Joseph spent the previous seven seasons with the Texans after beginning his NFL career with a five-year stint as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 33-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler coming off a 2017 campaign that saw him register 47 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended in 16 starts.

Cincinnati selected Joseph out of South Carolina with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft, and he has provided a solid return on that investment, even though more than half of his career has been spent in Houston.

In 2016, Joseph took on something of a lesser role for the Texans, as he started only 11 of the 13 games he appeared in and didn't record a single interception for the first time since his rookie season.

With A.J. Bouye departing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, however, Joseph was once again an unquestioned starter and a key part of Houston's defense in 2017.

With Bouye gone, defensive end J.J. Watt injured and linebacker Brian Cushing suspended for much of the season, though, the Texans struggled on that side of the ball.

After leading the NFL in total defense the previous season, Houston dropped to 20th and also finished last in the league in points allowed in 2017.

Since the Texans fell off defensively and Joseph was getting older, in addition to his contract's expiration, there were significant question marks regarding his future entering the 2018 offseason.

In re-signing Joseph, the Texans ensured they will continue to have solid cornerback depth entering the 2018 season.

Along with Joseph, Kareem Jackson figures to remain a starter, while another former first-round pick in Kevin Johnson will play in a nickel capacity.

While Joseph is in the latter portion of his career, he has proved in recent years he is still capable of playing a big role for a winning team.

Joseph's leadership is an important part of Houston's defense, and if quarterback Deshaun Watson can return from injury to spearhead the offense, the Texans have a strong chance to be back in the AFC South mix in 2018.