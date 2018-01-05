Female Reporter Asks LiAngelo Ball Out on a Date During Press Conference

Zac Wassink@https://twitter.com/ZacWassinkFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2018

LiAngelo Ball found himself playing defense during his first press conference in Lithuania.

LiAngelo, his brother LaMelo and their outspoken father and Big Baller Brand CEO LaVar Ball faced the media overseas for the first time since the brothers joined Lithuanian side Vytautas Prienai.

One female reporter decided to shoot her shot during the event. 

Evelina Pavliukovic of LNK's KK2 admitted to liking LiAngelo, invited him out on a date and then asked if he has a girlfriend. 

"I just came here to play," the seemingly surprised 19-year-old said before chuckling. 

When further pressed, he responded with, "No comment." 

Give Pavliukovic credit for realizing you miss all of the shots you never take. 

Update: Later in the day, LiAngelo further explained his comments via Twitter: 



[Twitter]

Related

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest NBA Power Rankings 📈

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    IT Says Hip Is 80%, Wants to Start Increasing Playing Time

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Would Pick LeBron 1st as All-Star Captain

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mejri: Bell 'Called Me N-Word and I Was Not Happy About It'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report