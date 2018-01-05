Tom Brady's Agent Comments on ESPN Report on Patriots' Power Dynamic

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Don Yee, the agent for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, commented Friday on an ESPN report detalining behind-the-scenes issues between Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

Yee told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "I don't really know what to say—it's tough to have a response since it didn't appear to me to have one on-the-record quote. All I can suggest is don't believe everything you read."



ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported earlier Friday that there have been "serious disagreements" between Brady, Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft this season.

Wickersham wrote that he spoke with more than a dozen people for the story, including Patriots staffers, executives, players and league sources.

Among the issues detailed in the report was Belichick revoking several privileges from Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, including his access to the sidelines, team planes and the Patriots facility.

Per Wickersham, multiple players told Belichick they felt pressured to receive treatment from Guerrero rather than the Patriots trainers.

Wickersham also wrote about testiness between Belichick and Brady in team meetings since last season, as Belichick has reportedly gotten even more critical of the 40-year-old two-time NFL MVP and five-time Super Bowl champion.

Additionally, Brady reportedly wanted assurances that he would be the long-term starter even with Jimmy Garoppolo, who is also a Yee client, in the fold.

Belichick ultimately dealt Jimmy G to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round draft pick at the behest of Kraft, and Garoppolo has since shined, going 5-0 as the Niners' starter.

Wickersham wrote that Brady never went out of his way to mentor Garoppolo during his time with the team, and sources felt Brady appeared overjoyed in the days after the trade went down.

Despite the reported rift between Brady and Belichick, they remain the most successful quarterback-coach tandem in NFL history and are favored to win their sixth Super Bowl title together during these playoffs.