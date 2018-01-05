PSG Reportedly Ready to Go 'All Out' to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the Summer

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer, and they are prepared "to go all out" to land his signature.

According to El Confidencial (h/t Sport), the Ligue 1 outfit have turned their attention to the superstar and believe "the sporting project they can offer Ronaldo will be difficult to turn down," though they would be forced to negotiate with Real for him as his release clause is worth €1 billion.

It's said any help they can get from Ronaldo's end could prove crucial, so PSG may be set to offer Ronaldo parity with his peers at the top of the game, something he lacks:

Les Parisiens will no doubt hope that capturing one of the world's best players and teaming him up with other superlative talents such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will help them become a dominant force on the European stage and develop a global fanbase.

Aside from winning the FIFA World Cup, the Portugal international has achieved almost everything he could for club and country, and he recently shared a reminder of the individual awards he's collected along the way:

However, even if Madrid are prepared to field offers for him below his release clause, he would surely still cost a phenomenal amount of money, both in transfer fee and wages. And that may not be the wisest use of their resources.

Ronaldo has netted 16 goals in 22 appearances this season, though as Squawka Football demonstrated, little has gone his way in La Liga:

The forward will be 33 in February too. While his domestic form will surely return—his time at the top level is hardly finished—he is approaching an age when decline will be inevitable.

What's more, the move would run the risk of unsettling Neymar, who arrived last summer to become the club's main man. He may not take kindly to losing or sharing that status so soon after stepping out from Lionel Messi's shadow at Barcelona.

While Ronaldo's signing would be another sensational move and provide some short-term benefits on and off the pitch, it's perhaps not the best decision PSG could make.