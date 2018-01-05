Army All-American Bowl 2018: Date, TV Schedule, Rosters and Top Recruits

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The second high school football All-American game of the week takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday when some of the nation's top recruits take part in the Army All-American Bowl.

Two days after one class of 2018 standouts shined in the Under-Armour All-American Game, the invitees to the Army All-American Bowl will look to steal the headlines.

While many of the players participating in Saturday's game are already committed, there's a healthy group of future college stars still undecided, and some of them will select a school during the game.

The players who remain uncommitted include a five-star wide receiver and cornerback who have impressed many evaluators during the week of practice in Texas.

Date: Saturday, January 6

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Rosters

East

Offense

QB Phil Jurkovec

QB Trevor Lawrence

QB Jarren Williams

RB James Cook

RB Jaelen Gill

RB Lorenzo Lingard

RB Ricky Person

RB Zamir White

WR D'Marcus Adams

WR Jordyn Adams

WR Derion Kendrick

WR Rondale Moore

WR Mark Pope

WR Josh Vann

TE Jeremy Ruckert

TE George Takacs

OL Nana Asiedu

OL William Barnes

OL Jackson Carman

OL Trey Hill

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Cade Mays

OL Jamaree Salyer

OL Tyrone Sampson

OL Rasheed Walker

OL Max Wray

Defense

DL Jayson Ademilola

DL Adam Anderson

DL Josh Belk

DL Greg Emerson

DL Justin Mascoll

DL Alim McNeill

DL Azeez Ojulari

DL Nesta Silvera

DL Xavier Thomas

DL Taron Vincent

LB Dallas Gant

LB Dax Hollifield

LB Micah Parsons

LB J.J. Peterson

LB Shayne Simon

LB Channing Tindall

LB Payton Wilson

DB Derrik Allen

DB Jalyn Armour-Davis

DB Tyson Campbell

DB Josh Jobe

DB Tyreke Johnson

DB Kyler McMichael

DB Patrick Surtain

DB Christian Tutt

Specialists

K BT Potter

P Skyler DeLong

LS Oscar Shadley

West

Offense

QB Matt Corral

QB J.T. Daniels

QB Tanner McKee

QB Colson Yankoff

RB Brenden Brady

RB Harold Joiner

RB Trey Lowe

RB T.J. Pledger

WR Kamryn Babb

WR Chase Cota

WR Brennan Eagles

WR Rodrick Fisher

WR Jalen Hall

WR Brian Hightower

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR Jaylen Waddle

WR Brey Walker

TE Luke Ford

OL Junior Angilau

OL Colten Blanton

OL Justin Dedich

OL Emil Ekiyor

OL Luke Matthews

OL Jalen Mayfield

OL Chris Murray

OL Penei Sewell

OL Darrell Simpson

OL Ron Tatum

Defense

DL Draco Bynum

DL Aidan Hutchinson

DL Tyler Linderbaum

DL Tyler Manoa

DL Ronnie Perkins

DL Michael Thompson

DL Tommy Togiai

LB Micah Baskerville

LB Bo Calvert

LB Palaie Gaoteote

LB Brandon Kaho

LB Cameron McGrone

LB Raymond Scott

LB Solomon Tuliaupupu

LB DaShaun White

DB Anthony Cook

DB Jalen Green

DB Talanoa Hufanga

DB Kelvin Joseph

DB Leon O'Neal

DB Josh Proctor

DB Brendan Radley-Hiles

DB Caden Sterns

DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

DB Jaiden Woodbey

Specialists

K Charles Campbell

P Isaac Power

LS Karsten Battles

Top Prospects

QB Trevor Lawrence (Committed to Clemson)

Clemson fans have ample reason to get excited about quarterback Trevor Lawrence coming to campus.

He is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the class of 2018, and he's expected to put on a show on Saturday just like he has all week in practice:

At 6'6", Lawrence already has the size coaches at the college and professional levels drool over, and he's expected to polish his already impressive skill set when he gets to the next level and joins up with Dabo Swinney and Co.

DB Patrick Surtain Jr. (Uncommitted)

LSU and Alabama are in a fight for the top cornerback in the nation, and it's going to come down to the wire.

Patrick Surtain Jr., the son of former NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain, will take official visits to both SEC campuses in the next month before signing in February.

Surtain told Sam Spiegelman of SEC Country that although LSU has been in front of the Crimson Tide for most of his recruitment, Alabama is making strides.

"It's a close race between both those schools," Surtain said. "Both schools are recruiting me hard. Both schools have great defensive backs coaches: Corey Raymond and Coach Derrick Ansley. Both have great coaching staffs. It's a hard race between those two schools."

After putting his talents on display in Saturday's game, Surtain will visit LSU on January 12 before heading to Alabama on January 19.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Uncommitted)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has made a name for himself as one of the most dominant playmakers in the class of 2018, and he's been impressing against the nation's top corners in practice this week.

The younger brother of Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who just declared for the NFL Draft, has drawn praise from most of the cornerbacks he's opposed in San Antonio.

"What he does really well is he's aggressive and he's really fluid on his routes and he has hands," cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles said, per Rivals' Adam Gorney. "He has very good hands, so he attacks the ball. A lot of receivers don't attack the ball, they're just using their physical ability, but he has fundamentals with his game."

Notre Dame, USC and Stanford, where his older brother Osiris plays, are in the mix for the youngest St. Brown sibling who will announce his decision during Saturday's game.

One thing that could lean him toward USC is the recent addition of quarterback J.T. Daniels, who reclassified from the class of 2019, but St. Brown could also head to Stanford to play with his brother or Notre Dame, where his eldest brother achieved success.

