Army All-American Bowl 2018: Date, TV Schedule, Rosters and Top Recruits

Army All-American Bowl 2018: Date, TV Schedule, Rosters and Top RecruitsJanuary 5, 2018
The second high school football All-American game of the week takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday when some of the nation's top recruits take part in the Army All-American Bowl.
Two days after one class of 2018 standouts shined in the Under-Armour All-American Game, the invitees to the Army All-American Bowl will look to steal the headlines.
While many of the players participating in Saturday's game are already committed, there's a healthy group of future college stars still undecided, and some of them will select a school during the game.
The players who remain uncommitted include a five-star wide receiver and cornerback who have impressed many evaluators during the week of practice in Texas.
Date: Saturday, January 6
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
East
Offense
QB Phil Jurkovec
QB Trevor Lawrence
QB Jarren Williams
RB James Cook
RB Jaelen Gill
RB Lorenzo Lingard
RB Ricky Person
RB Zamir White
WR D'Marcus Adams
WR Jordyn Adams
WR Derion Kendrick
WR Rondale Moore
WR Mark Pope
WR Josh Vann
TE Jeremy Ruckert
TE George Takacs
OL Nana Asiedu
OL William Barnes
OL Jackson Carman
OL Trey Hill
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Cade Mays
OL Jamaree Salyer
OL Tyrone Sampson
OL Rasheed Walker
OL Max Wray
Defense
DL Jayson Ademilola
DL Adam Anderson
DL Josh Belk
DL Greg Emerson
DL Justin Mascoll
DL Alim McNeill
DL Azeez Ojulari
DL Nesta Silvera
DL Xavier Thomas
DL Taron Vincent
LB Dallas Gant
LB Dax Hollifield
LB Micah Parsons
LB J.J. Peterson
LB Shayne Simon
LB Channing Tindall
LB Payton Wilson
DB Derrik Allen
DB Jalyn Armour-Davis
DB Tyson Campbell
DB Josh Jobe
DB Tyreke Johnson
DB Kyler McMichael
DB Patrick Surtain
DB Christian Tutt
Specialists
K BT Potter
P Skyler DeLong
LS Oscar Shadley
West
Offense
QB Matt Corral
QB J.T. Daniels
QB Tanner McKee
QB Colson Yankoff
RB Brenden Brady
RB Harold Joiner
RB Trey Lowe
RB T.J. Pledger
WR Kamryn Babb
WR Chase Cota
WR Brennan Eagles
WR Rodrick Fisher
WR Jalen Hall
WR Brian Hightower
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR Jaylen Waddle
WR Brey Walker
TE Luke Ford
OL Junior Angilau
OL Colten Blanton
OL Justin Dedich
OL Emil Ekiyor
OL Luke Matthews
OL Jalen Mayfield
OL Chris Murray
OL Penei Sewell
OL Darrell Simpson
OL Ron Tatum
Defense
DL Draco Bynum
DL Aidan Hutchinson
DL Tyler Linderbaum
DL Tyler Manoa
DL Ronnie Perkins
DL Michael Thompson
DL Tommy Togiai
LB Micah Baskerville
LB Bo Calvert
LB Palaie Gaoteote
LB Brandon Kaho
LB Cameron McGrone
LB Raymond Scott
LB Solomon Tuliaupupu
LB DaShaun White
DB Anthony Cook
DB Jalen Green
DB Talanoa Hufanga
DB Kelvin Joseph
DB Leon O'Neal
DB Josh Proctor
DB Brendan Radley-Hiles
DB Caden Sterns
DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart
DB Jaiden Woodbey
Specialists
K Charles Campbell
P Isaac Power
LS Karsten Battles
Top Prospects
QB Trevor Lawrence (Committed to Clemson)
Clemson fans have ample reason to get excited about quarterback Trevor Lawrence coming to campus.
He is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the class of 2018, and he's expected to put on a show on Saturday just like he has all week in practice:
Keith Niebuhr @Keith247Sports
Under pressure and #Clemson QB signee Trevor Lawrence still throws the TD pass at #ArmyBowl practice. https://t.co/j6FGVJqAr22018-1-2 16:28:20
At 6'6", Lawrence already has the size coaches at the college and professional levels drool over, and he's expected to polish his already impressive skill set when he gets to the next level and joins up with Dabo Swinney and Co.
DB Patrick Surtain Jr. (Uncommitted)
LSU and Alabama are in a fight for the top cornerback in the nation, and it's going to come down to the wire.
Patrick Surtain Jr., the son of former NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain, will take official visits to both SEC campuses in the next month before signing in February.
Surtain told Sam Spiegelman of SEC Country that although LSU has been in front of the Crimson Tide for most of his recruitment, Alabama is making strides.
"It's a close race between both those schools," Surtain said. "Both schools are recruiting me hard. Both schools have great defensive backs coaches: Corey Raymond and Coach Derrick Ansley. Both have great coaching staffs. It's a hard race between those two schools."
After putting his talents on display in Saturday's game, Surtain will visit LSU on January 12 before heading to Alabama on January 19.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Uncommitted)
Amon-Ra St. Brown has made a name for himself as one of the most dominant playmakers in the class of 2018, and he's been impressing against the nation's top corners in practice this week.
The younger brother of Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who just declared for the NFL Draft, has drawn praise from most of the cornerbacks he's opposed in San Antonio.
"What he does really well is he's aggressive and he's really fluid on his routes and he has hands," cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles said, per Rivals' Adam Gorney. "He has very good hands, so he attacks the ball. A lot of receivers don't attack the ball, they're just using their physical ability, but he has fundamentals with his game."
Notre Dame, USC and Stanford, where his older brother Osiris plays, are in the mix for the youngest St. Brown sibling who will announce his decision during Saturday's game.
One thing that could lean him toward USC is the recent addition of quarterback J.T. Daniels, who reclassified from the class of 2019, but St. Brown could also head to Stanford to play with his brother or Notre Dame, where his eldest brother achieved success.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90