Mets Trade Rumors: Andrew McCutchen Swap Being Discussed with Pirates

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Mets reportedly view Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen as a potential trade target.

On Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Mets held discussions with the Pirates this offseason and last offseason regarding McCutchen, although he cautioned there was "no deal close."

Rosenthal explained New York is looking at a number of different options for changes to its roster and called free-agent signings "more realistic than trades given lack of depth in system."

From Pittsburgh's perspective, a trade could accelerate a rebuilding process in a difficult National League Central that features the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. Reloading with younger assets to take advantage of future windows when all three aren't playoff contenders is one option, and trading McCutchen would allow it to land something in return before he could become a free agent next year.

However, as Rosenthal noted, the Mets aren't exactly loaded with top-notch prospects. In fact, none of the top 100 prospects in MLB.com's most recent rankings are in the Mets' system.

It would likely take a highly regarded player or two to land McCutchen considering he is a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner. He also won the 2013 National League MVP and has been a franchise cornerstone for the Pirates throughout his career.

His batting average fell to a career-worst .256 in 2016, but he bounced back last year with a slash line of .279/.363/.486 with 28 home runs and 88 RBI.