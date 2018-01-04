Gerald Green's Contract Reportedly to Be Guaranteed by Rockets

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

To no one's surprise, Gerald Green is sticking around in Houston.

The Rockets plan to fully guarantee his contract for the remainder of the season and will waive Bobby Brown in a subsequent move, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

The news comes on the same night Green went for 29 points in Houston's 124-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Green scored 56 points in his last two games and is averaging 16.8 points through his first five contests with the team.

A Houston native, Green has played for eight NBA teams since being drafted No. 18 overall in 2005. This is his second stretch with the Rockets following a one-game stint in 2007-08.

"This is what I've dreamed about, man," Green said, per Demetrio Teniente of the Houston Chronicle. "Putting this jersey on is a straight honor. Me being from Houston...I'm giving it my heart and my everything because this is what I grew up watching and grew up wanting to be a part of. It's just an honor to play for this team."

"I'm still on cloud nine. It is an honor to put this jersey on and to compete with these guys. We still have a long way to go. Still trying to get better every day. I'm just glad to start the new year off great."

Green should continue to see extended playing time with James Harden out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury. Harden is scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks but could miss more than a month.

Eric Gordon will continue to start in Harden's absence.