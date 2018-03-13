Prince Amukamara Reportedly Re-Signs with Chicago Bears

Leon Halip/Getty Images

After testing the open market, cornerback Prince Amukamara is returning to the Chicago Bears after the two sides reportedly agreed to a new deal Tuesday.

ESPN.com's Dan Graziano first reported Amukamara was headed back to the Windy City.

The 28-year-old made 12 starts in 14 games, finishing second on the team with seven passes defensed during his first season with the Bears.

The 19th overall pick by the New York Giants in 2011, Amukamara has been an effective secondary player when he's avoided injuries. He's only played all 16 games in a season once in seven NFL seasons.

Midway through last season, Nathan Jahnke of the Pro Football Focus noted Amukamara didn't give up one reception to an opposing wide receiver in 50 coverage snaps during the fourth quarter.

Despite his strength in coverage, Amukamara's struggles to create turnovers from the secondary. His last interception came when he played for the Giants in a September 24, 2015, game against the Washington Redskins.

Their Bears' defense was a strength last season, finishing ninth in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed, so keeping as much of that group together would seem to be a priority after the front office opted to transition tag cornerback Kyle Fuller.

The Bears know what Amukamara has to offer as well as any team in the NFL. He made himself an asset in their defense last season and was rewarded with a new deal for his efforts to be part of Chicago's return to prominence in the NFC North.