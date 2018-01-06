WWE Royal Rumble 2018: Former Winners with Worst WrestleMania Showings

0 of 5

credit: wwe.com

WWE's Royal Rumble is coming up on January 28. While fans surely already have their favorites in mind, it's a bit too soon to know what direction the company will take.

The Royal Rumble match is important because the winner will go on to challenge for the WWE Championship or Universal Championship in the main event WrestleMania 34. That spot is the biggest WWE can offer any talent, and it's on the biggest night of the year. The Grandest Stage of Them All is the pinnacle of the pro wrestling business, so the main event on that night is consequently the most important.

But over the years, two major issues have become apparent. Not only has the Royal Rumble winner found himself not going on last, but he's also found himself coming out on the losing end.

The spot WWE has always promoted as the most coveted doesn't always translate to success for the Royal Rumble winner. The fact the company continues to advertise the 'Mania main event in relation to the Royal Rumble is a bit odd, to say the least.

Rumble matches were supposed to be about elevating Superstars so they could realize their dreams at WrestleMania, but that's no longer the case.

Even the most popular WWE Superstars have found themselves winning the Royal Rumble yet not walking away from 'Mania with victories. It's not about the kind of matches they had. It's about winning and losing. In many instances, the booking fell flat.