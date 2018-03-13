Kyle Williams Reportedly Re-Signs with Bills on 1-Year Contract

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Defensive tackle Kyle Williams re-signed with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported it's a one-year contract. Financial details weren't immediately released.

Williams, 34, notched 41 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery for the Bills in 2017. He earned a 79.9 grade from Pro Football Focus for the season, good for 51st among defensive tackles. Perhaps most notably, he scored a touchdown while lined up at fullback in the team's Week 17 win, helping propel the team to its first playoff berth in 17 years in the process.

"He's been leaving it on the field for years, and he deserves every second he gets in the playoffs," owner Terry Pegula said of Williams after the Bills reached the postseason, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

Williams is also one of Buffalo's most important leaders and locker-room presences, as Rodak detailed, so keeping him is a plus for the Bills.

"I've only been with him this one season, but man, I can't imagine a finer player, a finer person, a more deserving person than Kyle," Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier told the Buffalo News on Dec. 27. "He is everything as a coach that you would want: a tremendous player, a great leader, a great person."

He may no longer be the dominant force who registered 10.5 sacks during the 2013 season while in his prime, but he's still a solid defensive tackle who will have a key place in Buffalo's rotation.