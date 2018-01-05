FCS Championship 2018: Date, Start Time, TV Info for North Dakota State vs. JMU

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

The North Dakota State Bison have rarely sought revenge on the gridiron in the past six years, but that's what they are looking for against the James Madison Dukes in the FCS Championship Saturday.

The Bison, who won five consecutive championships from 2011 to 2015, were denied the opportunity to chase a sixth straight title last year, as the Dukes knocked them off in the semifinals.

Not only would a North Dakota State victory avenge last season's loss, but it would also end James Madison's 26-game winning streak, which dates back to September 2016.

Much like the FBS National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, the FCS title game is a showdown of two elite programs with imposing defenses.

Date: Saturday, January 6

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Site: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

How North Dakota State Will Win

The Bison have the ability to shut down any high-powered offense, with the latest example of that coming in the semifinal round. Against Sam Houston State, who had the FCS' top-rated offense, the Bison conceded just 13 points while scoring 55 to advance to the championship game.

Not only do the Bison have the second-best defense in the FCS, but they possess the second-ranked offense as well.

Quarterback Easton Stick drives the Bison offense with his arm and legs. He's created 27 touchdowns through the air and 12 more on the ground. With a matchup against the top defense in the FCS Saturday, Stick needs to avoid pressure in the pocket and escape when the time calls for it in order to put the Bison in a rhythm.

One of Stick's top assets on offense is running back Bruce Anderson, who leads the Bison with 1,153 rushing yards and has scored on 11 occasions.

Bruce Crummy/Associated Press

If Stick gets smothered in the pocket, he will rely on Anderson to work his way past the James Madison pass rush and into the second layer of the Dukes defense.

Defensively, the Bison will count on linebackers Nick DeLuca and Jabril Cox to quell any threats the Dukes pose.

DeLuca didn't play against James Madison last season because of a season-ending injury, and he could be the real difference maker on Saturday since he's an NFL-level talent.

As long as the Bison are able to limit the big plays by the Dukes, they will be able to set up opportunities for Stick and the offense to thrive.

How James Madison Will Win

James Madison was also dominant in its semifinal victory, as it blew out South Dakota State 51-16.

The Dukes carry the best defense in the FCS into the National Championship. The national champion has given up 10.7 points per game, which is just better than the Bison's record (11.5).

James Madison's defense is led by defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah, who will try to find a way into the North Dakota State backfield on every play.

If Ankrah is able to put Stick under duress, he may open the door for the secondary—led by Jimmy Moreland—to pick off the North Dakota State quarterback.

On the other side of the ball, the Dukes have a top combination in quarterback Bryan Schor and wide receiver Riley Stapleton.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Stapleton has become the main target of his quarterback during the playoffs after failing to make an impact throughout the regular season. In the postseason, Stapleton has five receiving touchdowns on 16 catches.

Schor, who is the leading passer in program history, will look for Stapleton throughout the contest as the Dukes attempt to open up the Bison defense and reduce the impact of DeLuca, Cox and others.

The JMU signal-caller will be the best playmaker on the field Saturday, and if he continues to produce through the air like he has throughout his career, the Dukes will take down North Dakota State for the second year in a row.

All statistics obtained from NCAA.com.


