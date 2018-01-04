Rockets Withdraw Protest of Clippers Loss over Controversial Error on Foul Call

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 22: Lou Williams #23 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball defended by Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center on December 22, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets have reportedly withdrawn their protest of a Dec. 22 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers after an errant foul was called on Lou Williams in the fourth quarter. 

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets had a "growing sense" the NBA wouldn't consider an errant foul call worth replaying the final three minutes of the Clippers' 128-118 win.  

On the play, Clippers guard Jawun Evans appeared to foul James Harden with 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter when he reached in on the Houston star as he was driving to the basket. It would have been Evans' sixth foul, resulting in his being disqualified from the game. 

Officials instead called Williams for a foul away from the play, allowing Evans to remain in the game. 

Feigen reported the Rockets filed an official protest with the NBA, contesting the result of the game since the Clippers were allowed to continue with a player who should have been disqualified. 

The NBA hasn't upheld a protest since the 2007-08 season, when the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks replayed a portion of their Dec. 19 game after Shaquille O'Neal was ejected from a game after the Atlanta scorers' table incorrectly credited him with six fouls instead of five in the final minute. 

Related

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rockets waive Bobby Brown

    Jeremy_Brener
    via ESPN 97.5
    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rockets Hang Tough but Fall to Warriors 124-114

    Darren Yuvan
    via ESPN 97.5
    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Report: Rockets to Guarantee Green's Deal

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report
    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Steve Kerr: James Harden Is MVP Right Now

    Melissa Rohlin
    via The Mercury News