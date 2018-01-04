Rockets Withdraw Protest of Clippers Loss over Controversial Error on Foul Call

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets have reportedly withdrawn their protest of a Dec. 22 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers after an errant foul was called on Lou Williams in the fourth quarter.

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets had a "growing sense" the NBA wouldn't consider an errant foul call worth replaying the final three minutes of the Clippers' 128-118 win.

On the play, Clippers guard Jawun Evans appeared to foul James Harden with 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter when he reached in on the Houston star as he was driving to the basket. It would have been Evans' sixth foul, resulting in his being disqualified from the game.

Officials instead called Williams for a foul away from the play, allowing Evans to remain in the game.

Feigen reported the Rockets filed an official protest with the NBA, contesting the result of the game since the Clippers were allowed to continue with a player who should have been disqualified.

The NBA hasn't upheld a protest since the 2007-08 season, when the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks replayed a portion of their Dec. 19 game after Shaquille O'Neal was ejected from a game after the Atlanta scorers' table incorrectly credited him with six fouls instead of five in the final minute.