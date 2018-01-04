Michael Beasley Says Erik Spoelstra 'Could've Believed in Me a Lot More'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 9: Michael Beasley #30 of the Miami Heat listens to head coach Erik Spoelstra against the Sacramento Kings during the game on January 9, 2009 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. The Heat won in overtime 119-115.
Michael Beasley spent four seasons playing for the Miami Heat, but he admitted Wednesday that he doesn't think head coach Erik Spoelstra tried to maximize his potential.

"I feel I could've gotten more out of that organization," Beasley told the New York Post's Marc Berman. "I feel Spo' could’ve believed in me a lot more than he did. It's in the past. [There’s] no love lost."

The Heat selected Beasley second overall in the 2008 draft, and he made his debut the same season Spoelstra took over full-time for Pat Riley. 

Beasley's first stint in South Florida ultimately lasted two seasons. In July 2010, the Heat traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for cash and a pair of future second-round picks.

The Kansas State product returned to Miami in advance of the 2013-14 season, but he played just 15.1 minutes per game over the course of 55 regular-season appearances. 

Beasley was brought back into the fold in February 2015 on a 10-day contract, and he parlayed that trial run into a deal for the remainder of the season. 

Now in his first season with the Knicks, Beasley has exceeded expectations after signing for the veteran's minimum. 

To date, Beasley is averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field. Those marks were facilitated by a December surge that saw him average 15.4 points a night. 

Beasley will try to keep that momentum rolling against his former club on Friday night when the Knicks square off against the Heat at American Airlines Arena. 

