NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield Moving Up on Boards and More QB Draft Buzz

The only thing people seem to agree on about the 2018 NFL draft quarterback class is that they disagree about everything.

Will Josh Rosen's outspoken nature at UCLA divide a locker room? Did we overhype Sam Darnold of USC? Is Louisville's Lamar Jackson a quarterback? What do we like about Wyoming's Josh Allen other than "big and throws with velocity"? Is Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph the sleeper of the class? Is Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma worth a first-round pick?

The latter answer appears to be yes.

Eric Galko of Sporting News predicted that almost every team drafting in the top 14 will have some interest in the reigning Heisman winner.

Mayfieldrecorded 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns against six interceptions during his senior season, adding 311 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Despite being the country's most prolific passer over the last three seasons, some evaluators have questioned Mayfield's ability to translate to the NFL. He's listed at just 6'1", 220 pounds and lacks consistency with his feet in the pocket.

"I don't know what's wrong with his measurables," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Mayfield, per Edward Aschoff of ESPN.com. "He's thick, he's physical, he's durable, he's not going to get hurt very often. He's plenty tall enough—look at Russell Wilson. So I don't know what would be wrong with his measurables. As far as I know, these NFL teams are drooling for the guy.

"The guy believes he can make every throw. He's seen every defense known to man. He's made every check known to man. He knows how to check and adjust."

Galko said the Denver Broncos or Washington could wind up targeting Mayfield, depending on the status of Kirk Cousins. The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns are also seen as potential contenders.

"He's a pocket passer," Oklahoma defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo said, per Aschoff. "He's the best passer in the game. He only moves around when he needs to, and that's a plus to his game."

Rosen and Darnold will likely be competing for the top pick in April's draft. Both QBs announced their intention to enter the 2018 draft within minutes of one another Wednesday.

Galko wrote that teams "don't want another Robert Griffin III-type personality," referring to Rosen's desire to "challenge the system." Rosen has previously said he would "rather be a lower pick on the right team than a higher one at the wrong one."

"I think the teams know more than I do in the sense of where I'd best fit," Rosen told reporters. "I might be a bit of a unique personality, so hopefully they can pick me apart and if a team really feels that I'm their guy, hopefully they'll go and get me."