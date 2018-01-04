Barcelona Transfer News: David Luiz Reportedly Rejected Amid Yerry Mina Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign out-of-favour Chelsea defender David Luiz, while Colombian sensation Yerry Mina is thought to be on the verge of joining the Blaugrana.

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported Luiz is not considered a viable target at the Camp Nou for a variety of reasons, with the likely transfer fee and the scale of his supposed wages being two of the biggest factors (h/t Daily Star's Luke Gardener).

Samuel Umtiti is on Barca's sidelines due to injury, and it's also mentioned that Javier Mascherano could need to be replaced if he is China-bound, Luiz isn't seen as a proper successor.

The 30-year-old Brazil international is fighting to cement his place in the national team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Luiz has lost his place under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

Luiz has been sidelined since late October and is only recently understood to be nearing a return, with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen filling in during his time out.

The Brazilian has a little less than 18 months remaining on his contract, but the Telegraph's Matt Law recently attested to Conte hinting the defender could leave if proper reinforcements were found.

There are other powers in play at Stamford Bridge, however, and Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte reported owner Roman Abramovich is just one of Luiz's admirers likely to fight for his future in south-west London (h/t Sport Witness).

Barca have been glad to see a rejuvenated Thomas Vermaelen impressing at the Camp Nou of late, although cover will become a lot more desperate in the event Mascherano is allowed to leave Catalonia this month.

Mina looks to be the most likely replacement in that event, and Catalan radio station RAC1 reported the Palmeiras stalwart is on the cusp of agreeing a move to join the La Liga leaders (h/t Daily Star's George Mills).

It's understood the Colombia international will cost around £11 million and is due to fly into Catalonia for his medical.

The 23-year-old's passing style of play should fit in well with his soon-to-be team-mates as WhoScored.com recently attested to the metronomic traits around him.

Mina has scored three goals in nine appearances for Colombia and could move to Spain a little more than 18 months after first heading to Brazil, seemingly ready to take his career to the next level in Europe.