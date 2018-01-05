B/R Experts Deliver Their New Year's Wish List for WWE in 2018

B/R Experts Deliver Their New Year's Wish List for WWE in 2018January 5, 2018
- Aaron Bower (@AaronBower)
- Erik Beaston (@ErikBeaston)
- Jeff Johnson (@JeffJSays)
- Kevin Berge (@TheBerge_)
- Ryan Dilbert (@RyanDilbert)
While the year 2017 in WWE was full of surprises and positives, it's no surprise fans were left wanting more in certain aspects of the company's output.
However, the new year brings with it renewed optimism that those gaps can be filled over the next 12 months.
Whether it be a misstep from the company in pushing a particular Superstar, a bold new move which could be taken over the next year or something broader than that, everyone will have something different on their mind when it comes to something for WWE to achieve this coming year.
And that's where B/R's team of experts have stepped in, to usher in 2018 with a wish list of their own, offering their one big hope for WWE across the next 12 months.
This expert panel consists of:
The Unexpected (Johnson)
Remember Mr. McMahon's famous slogan that marked the beginning of the Attitude Era?
"Anything can happen here in the World Wrestling Federation," he said. Is that still true today?
Granted, we get exciting moments (the return of The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33) and organic movements such as the "Rusev Day" gimmick, but that anticipation to watch WWE programming for surprise moments has waned over the years.
Competition and the evolving wrestling landscape contributes to the unexpected but so does the writing. We need fresh perspectives, smart decisions and new Superstars to ignite the WWE Universe.
NXT is closest to restoring that feeling, with their intimate settings and awesome matches, but I want more.
The Club's reunion is a cool start. Here's to seeing new stories, wrestlers and innovative content from WWE in 2018.
WWE to Take More Risks (Berge)
In order for 2018 to be a special year for WWE, I hope we get to see the company take more risks than ever before to make the product interesting. Year to year, the biggest problem the company faces is the repetitive nature of professional wrestling.
Whether it was stories involving the same five heavyweights or tag teams breaking up because one member was frustrated with losing, WWE has rarely moved out of its comfort zone, and it can be infuriating.
When the status quo is disrupted, though, it creates excitement regardless of the ultimate result.
2017 rarely felt like a risky year, but it did have a huge moment when Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship after years of being treated poorly. While the experiment lasted too long, it was a cool idea that clearly stated SmackDown Live could be different.
WWE should tell stories it has never told before and use Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy as a jumping-off point for insane silliness.
It could have pay-per-views headlined by cruiserweights and have two women win the tag titles. Anything should go as long as someone can tell a strong story with it because that would make WWE captivating again.
A Happier Year for Finn Balor (Beaston)
As the new year arrives, I wish for a more prosperous, rewarding 2018 for the first-ever universal champion, Finn Balor.
Completely wasted following his return from injury the night after WrestleMania 33, he was relegated to an incomplete feud with Bray Wyatt and meaningless squash victories over the likes of Curt Hawkins, Elias, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.
One of the best in-ring workers on either of WWE's main roster properties, he has been wholly misused and undervalued by a writing team too busy focusing its time and energy into finding things for Jason Jordan to do to justify the push it instigated over the summer.
The January 1 episode of Raw brought with it the reunion of former Bullet Club partners Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Their victory over Elias and The Miztourage sparked an energy and excitement surrounding the trio that had been missing for months.
As this year progresses, may the reunited trio provide Balor with the momentum necessary to become a central figure in WWE programming, either on Raw or SmackDown, and a championship contender the likes of which he should have been beginning with his Universal Championship victory before injury forced him to the sidelines.
More Intergender Wrestling (Dilbert)
WWE needs more stories, matches and instances of venturing from the norm such as Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth.
The SmackDown Live tale of the wronged babyface and the incessant, gloating pest colliding clicked. Theirs was a fun, refreshing battle and an underrated feud. It hinted at what could be should male and female Superstars cross paths in the ring more often.
The company has shied away from intergender wrestling for the most part in recent years, but following independent wrestling's lead, in this case, is the right move.
Candice LeRae has torn it up against men. Sasha Banks used to battle male foes during her indy days. Chikara and Lucha Underground haven't been shy about women mixing it up with the entire roster.
Pitting more men against women would increase the match combinations at WWE's disposal. There are numerous intriguing avenues to take. The Miz vs. Nia Jax would be a sight to behold, as would Asuka tangling with the men.
WWE may be fearful of the optics, but other companies have shown this can not only work but also be great.
Embracing intergender battles is the next natural phase in the evolution of women's wrestling in WWE.
Don't Be Afraid to Push Midcard Stars with Popularity (Bower)
There are almost too many midcard stars deserving of a push into WWE's respective title pictures to mention. In fact, there are probably too many to allow them all to be hoisted up the card at the same time.
But WWE must be acutely aware it has an abundance of talent on its hands and pushing the same faces over and over again is not doing anyone any good.
Fans in this day and age find it easy to rebel against the same faces being in the main event every week. It has hindered Roman Reigns' popularity for years now, and while that would be understandable should there be nobody else capable of stepping into his slot, that cannot be said with WWE's class of 2018.
On Raw, Samoa Joe is still one of the most popular stars on the roster. Should The Bar break up this year, an instant push for Cesaro has to be considered. It is long overdue.
Then there is SmackDown Live, the self-titled land of opportunity. "Rusev Day" is the most over and popular gimmick in the entire company, and pushing The Bulgarian Brute has to happen this year. He is worthy of a run in the WWE Championship picture before the year is out.
Throw in Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and more, and you have at least half-a-dozen wrestlers who have been underused for far too long.
This writer's wish is that WWE is brave and pushes some new talent into the spotlight.