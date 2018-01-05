B/R Experts Deliver Their New Year's Wish List for WWE in 2018

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

While the year 2017 in WWE was full of surprises and positives, it's no surprise fans were left wanting more in certain aspects of the company's output.

However, the new year brings with it renewed optimism that those gaps can be filled over the next 12 months.

Whether it be a misstep from the company in pushing a particular Superstar, a bold new move which could be taken over the next year or something broader than that, everyone will have something different on their mind when it comes to something for WWE to achieve this coming year.

And that's where B/R's team of experts have stepped in, to usher in 2018 with a wish list of their own, offering their one big hope for WWE across the next 12 months.

This expert panel consists of: