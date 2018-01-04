Todd Haley Reportedly 'Shattered' Pelvis in New Year's Eve Bar Altercation

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley is reportedly recovering from a pelvis injury he suffered during a bar incident on New Year's Eve.

A team source told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Haley has "a 'shattered' pelvis and a badly bruised left side." Haley was shoved during an altercation outside of a bar in the North Shore and was in the hospital for two days.



“A few nights ago unfortunately I was in a situation,’’ Haley said. “The situation, though not of my doing, has been made clear to me by the Steelers that it is a non-issue to both the team and the Steelers organization. My sole focus is on preparing for next week’s playoff game, so it won’t be addressed further.”

The Steelers said in a statement released on Tuesday that Haley would be back with the team this week to help them prepare for their AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Heinz Field on Jan. 13 or 14.

Bouchette also noted no charges have been filed for the altercation that led to Haley's injury.

Now in his sixth season as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator, Haley has had the team in the top 10 in scoring every year since 2014. The Steelers finished the regular season ranked third in the NFL with 377.9 yards per game in 2017.