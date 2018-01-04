MMA Star Gabi Garcia Says She Almost Died Cutting Weight for Fight in Japan

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2018

SAITAMA, JAPAN - DECEMBER 29: Gabi Garcia of Brazil and Shinobu Kandori of Japan shake hands during the RIZIN Fighting World Grand-Prix 2017 2nd Round at Saitama Super Arena on December 29, 2017 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Gabi Garcia said she stopped trying to lose weight for her scheduled MMA fight against Shinobu Kandori last month in Japan because she feared serious health consequences. 

On Thursday, TMZ Sports passed along comments about the fight cancellation from Garcia, who said she missed the weight cutoff by 17 pounds—not 27.

"I decide not cut weight because I feeling like I almost died," she said.

The 32-year-old Brazilian owns a 4-0 MMA record with one no-contest and was expected to face off with Kandori in the second round of the 2017 Rizin World Grand Prix, which would have been her Japanese opponent's first MMA bout since 2000.

Kandori, 53, who serves in Japan's House of Councillors, yelled at Garcia after the weigh-in results and then stormed off the stage.

The gold-medal winning grappler told TMZ Sports she learned from her mistakes and will handle future weight cuts differently.

"I accept this fight," she said. "It's my fault."

A previous bout between the pair scheduled for December 2016 was also cancelled after Kandori suffered a rib injury leading up to the clash.

Related

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA Moments from 2017 We Can't Wait to Forget

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report
    MMA logo
    MMA

    Lawler Suffered Torn ACL and Meniscus vs RDA

    Damon Martin
    via MMAWeekly.com"/><meta property=
    MMA logo
    MMA

    Bold Predictions for MMA in 2018

    Chad Dundas
    via Bleacher Report
    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC's Jeff Novitzky Optimistic Nick Diaz Will Fight Again

    Steven Marrocco
    via MMAjunkie