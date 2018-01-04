Cowboys Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Coaching Changes

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett have reportedly started making changes to the coaching staff after failing to qualify for the NFL playoffs.

On Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reported special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson and secondary coach Joe Baker will not be back for the 2018 season.

Wilson and Baker's contracts will not be renewed, while Dallas is allowing Bisaccia to leave the team despite the fact he has two years left on his contract.

Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network reported the "plan" is for Bisaccia to join Jon Gruden once he's officially hired as the Oakland Raiders' new head coach.

Meanwhile, Jones has stated multiple times over the past month that he believes Garrett is the right coach to lead the organization forward despite a four-win drop from 2016 to 2017.

"Just so we're clear about it: I do understand frustration right after you lose a game that has such meaningfulness as this ballgame," he told reporters in December. "But I get to look at a lot of different things and have been around a lot of head coaches and coordinators, so I feel good about our head coach."

He was asked about the situation again Tuesday during an interview on 105.3 The Fan, and he said changing head coaches isn't in the plans this offseason (via Jon Machota‏ of the Dallas Morning News).

"It's not even a thought for me," Jones said. "... I think we're in a good spot with Jason."

So Dallas appears content to move forward with Garrett, who's accumulated a 67-53 record across eight years at the helm. He's under contract through the 2019 campaign.

In the meantime, the team will make changes elsewhere on the coaching staff with hopes of a postseason return next season.

The Cowboys finished 14th in scoring offense and 13th in scoring defense in 2017.