Atlanta Police, Secret Service Prep Security for Donald Trump at CFP Final

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2018

President Donald Trump speaks to first responders at West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. President Trump who is spending the holidays at his private Mar-a-Lago estate and club in Florida thanked the firefighters for their service. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Atlanta Police and the United States Secret Service are coordinating efforts ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's expected attendance at Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.

Jeff Martin of the Associated Press noted Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said they are "aware of his visit," but couldn't provide any further details about the plans ahead of a news conference Thursday afternoon focused on emergency protocol for the title game.

Although the White House has yet to officially confirm Trump will be in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that the SEC rivals are "two great teams from two great states, both in the heart of Trump country," per Eli Watkins of CNN.

The 45th president has made limited appearances at sporting events since taking office.

He attended the second round of the 2017 U.S. Women's Open, which was held at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Trump also showed up for the final day of the 2017 Presidents Cup, as the United States completed a rout of the International Team at Liberty National Golf Club, also in New Jersey.

Trump attended the annual Army-Navy game in 2016 while he was still president-elect.

Vice President Mike Pence made an early exit from an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers in October due to protests during the national anthem.

