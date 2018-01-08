Alabama vs. Georgia: B/R's Expert Picks for the 2018 National Championship Game

1 of 7

David Kenyon (@Kenyon19_BR)

I anticipate neither quarterback having an especially memorable game, but Hurts' mobility will be critical. Although Fromm was outstanding in the Rose Bowl, he'll spend much of the night trying to escape from constant pressure. I trust Hurts more in this spot, though not with supreme confidence.

Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs)

Although I don’t expect either quarterback to be statically magnificent, give me Hurts. He wasn’t exactly spectacular against Clemson, but he was efficient enough. And for Fromm, I just really have a hard time getting Alabama’s defense from last Monday out of my mind. This was a completely different group than we had seen basically all season—perhaps since Florida State—and while I love his game, I think it’s a lot to ask out of a true freshman quarterback. That doesn’t mean Georgia can’t win, but I do see Hurts having a slight edge here.

Kerry Miller (@kerrancejames)

To put it lightly, there won't be a Baker Mayfield-like performance from either QB. With the exception of one game against Missouri's atrocious defense, neither Fromm nor Hurts threw for more than 250 yards in a game this season. And neither one had more than two passing TDs in a game against an FBS opponent.

Both of these young QBs are much more "game manager" than "gunslinger," but look for Hurts to do a little more managing in this one. He has one of the best receivers in the country at his disposal (Calvin Ridley), and every Alabama running back is a threat to make a reception out of the backfield. Plus, Hurts can impact the game with his legs. If he needs it, his edge in rushing yards will push him ahead of Fromm for the better overall performance.

Brad Shepard (@Brad_Shepard)

I'm going with Hurts simply because I think Alabama makes life miserable for Fromm all night. Let's face it: Neither quarterback is going to be asked to win the game for his respective team. For Alabama, that'll be the defense's responsibility. The Dawgs will lean on Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. So this is going to be about who minimizes mistakes and plays within himself as a game manager.

Sound familiar? That's like every Alabama quarterback not named AJ McCarron in the Nick Saban era. Hurts will wind up completing something like 60 percent of his passes for 160 yards, but he'll stay within the framework of the offense. Fromm will have to do more through the air with UGA down in the second half, and that's a potential recipe for disaster.

