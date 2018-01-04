Shakyla Hill Becomes 4th Women's CBB Player with Quadruple-Double

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 4, 2018

Grambling State guard Shakyla Hill, left, shoots as Southern California forward Ja'Tavia Tapley defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Fact: With 15 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds and 10 steals in a 93-71 victory over Alabama State Wednesday, Grambling State's Shakyla Hill became the fourth player in women's college basketball history to record a quadruple-double. It was the first quadruple-double in women's college basketball since Arkansas State's Soja Tate recorded one in 1993.

Source: Associated Press

