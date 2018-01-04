Shakyla Hill Becomes 4th Women's CBB Player with Quadruple-Double

Shakyla Hill Becomes 4th Women's CBB Player with Quadruple-DoubleJanuary 4, 2018
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
Fact: With 15 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds and 10 steals in a 93-71 victory over Alabama State Wednesday, Grambling State's Shakyla Hill became the fourth player in women's college basketball history to record a quadruple-double. It was the first quadruple-double in women's college basketball since Arkansas State's Soja Tate recorded one in 1993.
Source: Associated Press