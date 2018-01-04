What's Next for Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Match?

Credit: WWE.com

A bloodied Kenny Omega outlasted Chris Jericho, standing victorious at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 12 after a dream match that lived up to the hype.

The collision in Tokyo on Thursday saw the IWGP United States titleholder fend off the outsider from WWE in a wild, back-alley brawl. Omega shone once more, diving and darting to his latest standout showing. Jericho proved his doubters foolish, with the 47-year-old masterfully telling a story between the ropes.

It was a bout rich with emotion, a marquee showdown that left broken chairs and splintered tables in its wake. Long-time pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter had high praise for it:

But even as the wrestling world is still buzzing about the clash, it's not too early to ask "Now what?"

Very different paths await Omega and Jericho. The Cleaner is poised to build on the match billed as Alpha vs. Omega as he continues to be the centerpiece of NJPW's attempt to expand its reach in the U.S.

For Jericho, perhaps just one more battle in Japan is ahead. He remains too migratory to be a steady fixture anywhere.

Omega's win over Y2J is the latest in a long line of home runs.

He worked a distinctly non-Omega match, adopting a style closer to the WWE product. He steered the ship opposite a past-his-prime veteran. And he again came through on the biggest of stages. The company's confidence in him has to be even higher than before.

When New Japan heads back to the States in March, it makes sense to put Omega on the marquee and build around him abroad.

The stellar Kota Ibushi would make for an ideal opponent for that trip and the pay-per-views set to come in 2018. Eventually, though, Omega will drop the U.S. title and charge back into the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship scene.

Omega remains one of the most likely foes to finally take down reigning champ Kazuchika Okada. He would be a great rival for Tetsuya Naito should the Los Ingobernables de Japon leader grab the crown at some point. Omega consistently delivers on a main-event level and has produced classics against both men.

The Cleaner is clearly one of NJPW's building blocks and will be treated as such in the year ahead.

Jericho will veer down another road altogether. He's not in Japan for the long haul. The free agent has extended his career by working a limited schedule and alternating wrestling gigs with musical ones. Tours with his band, Fozzy, take up long stretches, while TV appearances, his wrestling-themed cruise and other engagements will keep him busy.

There's one NJPW bout that's likely on the horizon, though: Jericho vs. Naito.

Y2J and the man who came up just short against Okada in Wrestle Kingdom's main event have already begun to plant the seeds for a potential clash. In an interview with Yahoo Japan (h/t Wrestling Inc), Naito dismissed the idea of Omega vs. Jericho being half of a double main event at Wrestle Kingdom. The Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla retorted on Twitter:

That could easily be built up as tension between them, professional jealousy and two prideful men puffing out their chest.

Naito is going to need some major matches down the line after the disappointment of not dethroning Okada. Many assumed he would take down the long-reigning champ, but now his future is less clear. A meeting with Jericho would be a hell of a consolation prize.

And it's obvious New Japan would want to bring Jericho back. He brought up the interest level in Wrestle Kingdom in a big way. Fightful writer Brandon Thurston pointed out the bump in attendance this year's event garnered:

Following Jericho's NJPW exit, a WWE return will be in order eventually. History says it will be a surprise. His next paycheck there will be a bit fatter, too, after adding coal to his hype train in Japan.

By the time WrestleMania season gets rolling next year, Jericho, his act tweaked in some way, will show up ready to continue adding to his legacy.