Donald Trump Retweets Meme Honoring Soldiers to Criticize NFL Anthem Protests

President Donald Trump's disapproval of NFL players who kneel during the playing of the national anthem resurfaced Thursday.

Trump retweeted a meme showing a woman and baby mourning the death of a solider, and added, "So beautiful....Show this picture to the NFL players who still kneel!"

Trump has been publicly critical of the NFL throughout the 2017 season, but the zenith of the feud between the two sides occurred in September.

During a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, Trump said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

Per Bleacher Report's Natalie Weiner, the immediate aftermath of Trump's comments saw over 100 players kneel for the anthem during Week 3.

In Week 17, however, only seven players knelt.

Then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first player to kneel during the anthem prior to a preseason game in 2016 as a protest against social injustice in the United States.

Many players have followed suit over the past two seasons, and Trump has been among the practice's most vocal opponents.