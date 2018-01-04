Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

LM Otero/Associated Press

The two best teams in the Western Conference will meet for the second time this season and the first time in 2018 on Thursday when the Houston Rockets (27-9) host the Golden State Warriors (30-8) as home underdogs at the sportsbooks.

The Warriors will try to even the regular-season series at 1-1 after losing to the Rockets 122-121 on opening night as 9.5-point home favorites at Oracle Arena.

Point spread: The Warriors opened as 3.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.



NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 115.7-110.2, Warriors

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

Golden State has won 19 of the past 23 meetings with Houston straight up dating back to 2014, going 15-7-1 against the spread, according to the OddsShark NBA Database. That includes the Warriors winning the last three games between the teams at the Toyota Center both SU and ATS.

Golden State is coming off a 125-122 road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday thanks to a game-winning three-pointer by Stephen Curry with three seconds remaining. Curry scored a game-high 33 points in his second game back from an ankle injury and should be more than ready for this rematch.

Why the Rockets can cover the spread

Houston will also be playing on back-to-back nights following a 116-98 rout of the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Like the Warriors, the Rockets have also won two in a row, but they will be without their top player here in James Harden due to a hamstring injury. Harden is expected to miss weeks, so seeing his teammates rally around his absence with a huge performance is promising.

Leading the way for Houston at Orlando was reserve guard Gerald Green, who totaled a game-high 27 points in 28 minutes on 9-of-15 shooting, including 7-of-10 from three-point range.

Smart betting pick

One of these teams has played much better in back-to-back situations than the other recently, and it just so happens to be defending NBA champion Golden State.

The Warriors have won eight of their last 10 when playing the second game of a back-to-back (6-4 ATS) compared to losing four of seven (1-5-1 ATS) under that same scenario for the Rockets. Without Harden, fade Houston and back Golden State to cover easily.

NBA betting trends

Golden State is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

Golden State is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games on the road.

The total has gone under in four of Houston's last five games.

