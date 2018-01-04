Report: NASCAR's Brian France Part of Group That Wants to Buy Carolina Panthers

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian France is reportedly heading a group with interest in purchasing the Carolina Panthers.

According to Rad Berky of NBC Charlotte, France would be the majority owner of the team if his group is able to purchase it.

Current Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced in December that he would sell the team at the conclusion of the 2017 season amid allegations of sexual harassment and overall workplace misconduct.

In December, Charlotte Hornets minority owner Felix Sabates confirmed to Berky that he was putting together a group with the intention of buying the Panthers.

According to Berky, three sources said France is part of Sabates' group. Berky added that it is currently unclear if France plans to sell any of his stake in NASCAR.

The 55-year-old France took over as NASCAR's CEO and chairman in 2003 when his father, Bill France Jr., stepped down.

Per The Richest, France has a net worth of $1 billion.

The Panthers went 11-5 during the regular season, and they will face the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints in a Wild Card Weekend tilt on Sunday.

Carolina missed the playoffs in 2016, but it is just two seasons removed from a 15-1 campaign that saw it roll all the way to the Super Bowl before falling to the Denver Broncos.