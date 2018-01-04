Prienu Vytautas GM Looking to Get LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball More Playing Time

Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press

Prienu Vytautas general manager Adomas Kubilius discussed plans Wednesday to ensure new signees LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball get plenty of playing time in Lithuania.

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman, Kubilius said he is in talks to set up a tournament: "We're discussing a new tournament now to play five games here in Prienai in our arena. It would be with EuroLeague teams. We're talking to teams like Zalgiris and CSKA Moscow about playing in it. It would be an opportunity for them to play more games, and play against players of similar age."

The Ball brothers each signed one-year deals with Vytautas. They are set to make their debuts in a Baltic League game against Tsmoki-Minsk on Jan. 9.

On Monday, Prienu Vytautas head coach Virginijus Seskus said he intends to get LiAngelo and LaMelo plenty of playing time, per Goodman: "They are young, but I can promise that they will play a lot and I hope we will help them to get better and they will help us to win more games. We are waiting for them. Don't worry, they will play!"

Seskus also made it clear the Ball brothers will play in both the Lithuanian league and the lower-level Baltic League to ensure they are on the court often.

LiAngelo and LaMelo's father, LaVar Ball, helped facilitate the move to Lithuania after he pulled his sons out of school.

In addition to removing LaMelo from Chino Hills High School, LaVar transitioned LiAngelo away from UCLA after the Bruins suspended him indefinitely for shoplifting in China.

While neither LiAngelo or LaMelo are considered can't-miss NBA prospects like their brother—Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball—they have both received plenty of fanfare ahead of their debuts in Lithuania.

According to 247Sports, LiAngelo was considered a 3-star prospect and ranked as the No. 226 overall recruit in his class when he committed to UCLA.

LaMelo, who had also committed to UCLA, was a 5-star recruit and the No. 15 player in the class of 2019, per 247Sports.

Neither LiAngelo nor LaMelo will play a game at UCLA, though. Their potential path to the NBA will go through the unlikely locale of Lithuania.