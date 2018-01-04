Bayern Munich and PSG Reportedly Considering Summer Move for Antonio Conte

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly be targeted by Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the summer.

According to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia), the European giants have both been impressed by the work done by Conte during his time at Stamford Bridge after he led the Blues to the Premier League title in his debut season in charge.

AC Milan have also been tipped as possible suitors for the former Juventus boss should he leave Chelsea at the end of the campaign. Gennaro Gattuso is in charge for the rest of the season following the departure of Vincenzo Montella.

Bayern will also likely be on the hunt for a new boss, as they have Jupp Heynckes in temporary charge following the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti.

Conte has established a reputation as a world-class coach during his time with Juve, Italy and now Chelsea. As Sky Sports Statto noted ahead of the Blues' 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday, his record has been excellent in the Premier League:

Since deciding to make the change to his preferred three-man defence, Chelsea have gone from strength to strength.

Defensively, Conte has helped refine the games of experienced men such as David Luiz and Gary Cahill, while young centre-back Andreas Christensen has also made strides forward under his tutelage.

Chelsea have thrived going forward under the Italian, too, with Eden Hazard recovering from a poor 2015-16 to excel in the team's title-winning term last season and kicking on again in the current campaign.

On the sidelines, Conte's vibrant personality makes him popular with supporters. As noted by Liam Twomey of ESPN FC earlier in the campaign, the Italian is engulfed by emotion in the big moments:

Still, there have been some signs of frustration from the 48-year-old, especially in regards to transfers.

"I do not aim high with my requests, especially as in my history I've rarely been given the players I asked for," he told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) after the draw with Arsenal. "I always ended up at clubs who were running an austerity programme."

There was speculation as early as the summer that Conte may be prepared to leave Stamford Bridge, although it was reported by Sky Sports News HQ the Blues chief was content with life at the club.

Football writer Paul Brown also suggested the club believe Conte will see out his contract, which is poised to run until 2019:

If offers from Bayern and PSG were to come in the summer, they would be tempting. Both clubs are huge names in European football, genuine challengers for UEFA Champions League glory and the dominant forces in their respective countries.

However, while few expect Conte to stick around for long, Chelsea supporters will hope he remains in situ for another full season at least.