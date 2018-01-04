Manchester City Reportedly Consider £25 Million January Bid for Alexis Sanchez

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly weighing up whether to make a £25 million bid for Alexis Sanchez in January.

According to MailOnline's Simon Jones and Glen Williams, the club will reach a decision in the coming days and could be willing to increase their offer by up to £10 million if their initial bid is unsuccessful.

Sanchez is said to be the Sky Blues' No. 1 target, particularly in light of Gabriel Jesus' knee injury, which will require a spell on the sidelines.

City have plenty of depth in forward areas, though with Jesus out they only have one recognised option through the middle in Sergio Aguero.

Sanchez has shown during his time at Arsenal he's capable of shining in a number of roles in the final third including in the centre. He spent plenty of time there last season, a campaign in which he racked up 30 goals and 19 assists in all competitions.

The Chile international has just eight and four, respectively, for the current season as his form has dipped below his usual standard.

Football writer James McNicholas and the Mirror's John Cross were critical of him despite scoring in Arsenal's 3-3 draw with Liverpool prior to Christmas:

The 29-year-old offered a timely reminder of his talents in the Gunners' next match, the 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in which he bagged a brace.

Goal's Chris Wheatley looked at his numbers for the game:

A move to City could revitalise him to the point where he's delivering such performances on a consistent basis again, something that seems unlikely to happen if he remains at Arsenal for the final six months of his deal.

The Gunners need their best players available if they're to earn a place in the top four, but selling a largely out-of-form player for a healthy sum with six months remaining on his contract might not be a bad decision, particularly as they have little hope of competing with City even with him in the side.

If they do opt to sell Sanchez, though, it's imperative they do their best to replace him.