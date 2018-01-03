Grambling State's Shakyla Hill with 1st Women's Quadruple-Double Since 1993

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Grambling State Tigers women's basketball team moved to 2-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with a 93-71 victory over the Alabama State Lady Hornets on Wednesday, but the quick start in the league was hardly the primary story.

Instead, it was guard Shakyla Hill, who led the Tigers to the win behind a quadruple-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals. According to the Associated Press (h/t Washington Post), Hill's quadruple-double was the fourth in NCAA women's basketball history and the first since Arkansas State's Soja Tate did so in 1993.

She wasn't the only Grambling State player to put up impressive numbers, as Deja McKinney scored a game-high 20 points in the winning effort.

Monisha Neal also added 12 points and drilled arguably the most important shot of the game—a three-pointer in the closing moments that gave Hill her 10th assist and the headline-making quadruple-double.

Hill's 10 steals set the tone on the other side, as the Tigers held the Lady Hornets to a mere 2-of-15 shooting from three-point range with strong perimeter defense.

The defense allowed Grambling State to turn a 40-33 halftime advantage into a blowout win, as the AP noted Hill "did most of her damage in the second half" with 11 points, seven boards, seven assists and six steals.

She will look to continue her individual momentum and the team's hot start in league play Saturday with a showdown against Southern.