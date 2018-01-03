LSU DC Dave Aranda Agrees to New Contract Reportedly Worth $2.5M Per Year

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

LSU and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda agreed on a four-year extension Wednesday worth $2.5 million per year, according to Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com.

Head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the news on his Twitter account:

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com noted the fully guaranteed contract is "just a monster deal for the nation's highest-paid assistant coach."

Texas A&M and new coach Jimbo Fisher attempted to lure Aranda to the fellow SEC West school, per Ross Dellenger of the Advocate.

However, the new deal ensures he will stick with LSU for the immediate future.

The 41-year-old is in his third season with the Tigers after three years running the defense for Wisconsin. The squad ranks 16th in the nation with 18.8 points per game this year after sixth in FBS with just 16.4 PPG allowed in 2016.

"Dave is a very instrumental here w/ what we're building at LSU," Orgeron said of Aranda Wednesday, per a tweet from Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports. "He's one of the best defensive minds in all of football, and he's even better person. We're looking forward to him being at LSU for many years to come."

LSU currently has the No. 13 recruiting class in the country for 2018, per 247Sports, and the program will hope to build upon its 9-4 record from this past season.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M will have to look in a new direction after getting shot down by Aranda. Considering the defense ranked 82nd in points allowed this year, whoever signs on will have a tough job in front of them.