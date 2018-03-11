James Harden Out vs. Mavericks with Knee Injury as Rockets Seek Playoff Berth

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden will not play on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks because of a knee injury, according to Alykhan Bijani of ESPN 975.

However, he is expected to play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

The Rockets already lost Harden for seven games earlier this season when he suffered a hamstring strain, and they can ill afford to be without him for a significant period if they hope to deliver on their championship potential.

He is averaging 31.1 points, 8.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 2017-18 after tallying career highs with 29.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds a night last season.

Harden is one of the best players in the league as a six-time All-Star, four-time member of an All-NBA team and MVP candidate, and his presence on the floor gives the Rockets hope in a potential postseason showdown with the defending champion Golden State Warriors. He can serve as a primary scorer with his three-point shooting and penetration off the dribble or play the role of facilitator with his impressive passing.

Look for Chris Paul to be the main facilitator while Harden is out on Sunday, and the combination of Eric Gordon, Joe Johnson and Gerald Green also figures to see more time in the backcourt rotation.

With a win against Dallas, the Rockets would become the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a playoff berth. They would be joining the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics from the Eastern Conference.