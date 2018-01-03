Dowell Loggains Reportedly Named Dolphins OC After 3 Years with Bears

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins reportedly hired Dowell Loggains as their new offensive coordinator on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Loggains will take over as head coach Adam Gase's right-hand man after spending the last two years in the same role with the Chicago Bears.

Rapoport added former Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen is "likely to remain with the team and transition to another role."

According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, Gase will continue to call the offensive plays.

The move represents a reunion for Gase and Loggains, who were on John Fox's staff with the Bears in 2015. Loggains was the quarterbacks coach, while Gase was in his lone season as the club's offensive coordinator before making the move to South Florida.

Looking ahead, the two will try to overhaul the team's scheme following a disappointing campaign. In 2017, the Dolphins ranked 18th in passing (220.9 yards per game) and 29th in rushing (86.8 yards per game) while managing 17.6 points per game.

Only four teams—the Bears, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns—scored at lower rates.

To improve upon those marks, the Dolphins will need to be active in the personnel department during an offseason that could be filled with change.

Not only has Gase said quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to return to his starting post under center after missing the 2017 season because of a torn ACL, but Miami may have to target a workhorse running back to help stabilize the offense after Jay Ajayi was shipped to the Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline.

And with slot receiving maven Jarvis Landry an impending unrestricted free agent, the Dolphins will likely have stiff competition when it comes to keeping him in tow.