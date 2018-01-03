Jarvis Landry Brawl 'Embarrassing' for Dolphins, Adam Gase Says

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase scolded Jarvis Landry on Tuesday after the wide receiver instigated a scuffle during the fourth quarter of the team's 22-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

"This last game was probably the pinnacle of what I've ever seen with him during a game," Gase said, according to the Associated Press' Steven Wine. "I don't think I've ever seen it get to a level where it was extremely bad. But the last game was about as embarrassing as I've seen in a long time. It was something we can't have happen."

Gase said he was especially frustrated with Landry and running back Kenyan Drake because they were ejected and weren't available for the team's potential game-winning drive while down by six.

"We're going on our last drive, and two of our best players on offense aren't in there," he said. "That was very frustrating to watch. We need way better control from our best players in the heat of the moment."

Gase's comments come at a particularly interesting time since Landry will become an unrestricted free agent in March.

However, the Dolphins boss cautioned that he wouldn't make a snap decision about Landry's future in South Florida because of one ugly moment.

"You can't take one isolated incident and overreact, but at the same time we've got to make sure we look at everything we’ve been doing over the last couple of years. You look at the body of work and see what direction we want to go."

Landry, 25, has spent the first four years of his career with the Dolphins after they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Since then, he has established himself as one of the NFL's premier slot receivers to the tune of 400 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns. In 2017, Landry registered a league-leading 112 receptions for 987 yards and nine scores.

According to Pro Football Reference, Antonio Brown and Julio Jones are the only other players who have posted at least 400 receptions and 4,000 yards dating back to 2014.