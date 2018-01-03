Isaiah Thomas Says He's Good with Danny Ainge After Texting Before Cavs-Celtics

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

There has been a lot of suspense as Isaiah Thomas makes his return to TD Garden, but the point guard apparently isn't holding any grudges against the man who traded him.

When asked Wednesday about Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, Thomas responded, "He texted me last night. We're good," per Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN provided more context about their conversation:

The Cleveland Cavaliers go on the road to face the Celtics on Wednesday, although Thomas will not be in the lineup, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

The 28-year-old made his Cavs debut on Tuesday night, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. After missing the first few months of the season with a hip injury, however, the team felt it was best to avoid competing in back-to-back games right out of the gate.

Even if he doesn't play, Wednesday's matchup will mark the first time Cleveland goes to Boston since the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics and Thomas to the Cavaliers.

Thomas spent the past 2.5 years in Boston, earning two All-Star appearances while finishing third in the league in scoring at 28.9 points per game last season. The team finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference before losing to Cleveland in the conference finals.

Despite the effort he put into the team, he was shipped out in a move Thomas didn't appreciate.

"I might not ever talk to Danny again," he said in October, per Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated. "That might not happen. I’ll talk to everybody else. But what he did, knowing everything I went through, you don’t do that, bro. That’s not right."

Ainge fired back at his former player, saying, "I don't know what we owe him," per Ty Anderson of WEEI.

It appears the two have somewhat buried the hatchet before the upcoming showdown.