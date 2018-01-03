Edgar Bennett, Alex Van Pelt Reportedly Fired as Packers OC, QBs Coaches

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly making more changes following a 7-9 showing that caused them to miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season.

On Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported that sources told him and colleague Chris Mortensen the Packers will move forward without Edgar Bennett as offensive coordinator and Alex Van Pelt as quarterbacks coach.

This is just the latest shakeup for Green Bay's front office and coaching staff.

The team announced on Tuesday that executive vice president and general manager Ted Thompson is becoming the senior adviser to football operations, setting up an immediate search for the next general manager. What's more, Albert Breer of The MMQB reported on Monday that defensive coordinator Dom Capers was fired.

The Packers defense struggled throughout the season and was 26th in the league in points allowed per game, but Bennett and Van Pelt were fighting an uphill battle offensively due to injuries. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played just seven games because of a broken collarbone, while running back Ty Montgomery was limited to eight games with wrist and rib injuries.

As a result, Green Bay finished 26th in the league in total yards and 21st in points as backup quarterback Brett Hundley struggled with nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

Bennett was a coach with the Packers since the 2005 season after being drafted in 1992 by Thompson and playing five seasons. He coached the running backs until 2010, was a wide receivers coach from 2011 through 2014 and was the offensive coordinator the past three seasons.

As for Van Pelt, he was a coach with the Packers since the 2012 campaign. He coached the running backs in 2012 and 2013 before becoming a quarterbacks coach the last four seasons.